Geneva Academy’s youngest students moved into their new school in the Hucrest neighborhood at the beginning of the school year as the school continues to grow in enrollment.
The school opened its doors to parents and students interested in enrolling in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. Although none showed, Headmaster Brian Turner said it was the first time the school held an event in December, and he is expecting more students to explore the classical Christian school during the next scheduled open houses.
Geneva Academy currently has 15 kindergarteners. There are also two first grade classes and two second grade classes at the new location at 3075 N.W. Witherspoon Ave.
“I really love the small group, because I get to know each individual child,” Kindergarten teacher Kellie Fusco said. Fusco has taught at the school for three years and homeschooled her own children for five years.
A big focus in the kindergarten class is learning how to read, write and math. Students learn cursive writing in kindergarten.
Student Jake Bailey said he enjoyed learning math. “I like it because it’s adding,” he said.
Students also have access to music classes, art classes and physical education. Kindergartener Sidney Mauch said she enjoyed drawing castles in her art classes.
“The other major thing it they’re learning to be students,” Turner said. “Being able to focus and concentrate that’s learning a new skill. They’d prefer to run around and play, but they learn self control.”
Teaching at the classical Christian school is focused on responding, respecting and learning from the teacher, rather than child-centered.
“What parents see is well-behaved children excited about learning,” Turner said. “Discipline reduces the drama in the classroom.”
Students also wear a school uniform during school days.
Students in third grade through 12th grade attend Geneva Academy at its main campus on 2125 N.E. Vine St.
“We’re educating the soul and focusing on truth, beauty and goodness,” Turner said. “(Public schools) focus a lot on job skills and that omits the beauty and poetry of life.”
Theology is central in the education model at the school and included in nearly every activity.
Open enrollment for all grade levels at the school begins on Feb. 14.
Additional kindergarten open houses are scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 15, Feb. 5 and May 13, and from noon to 1 p.m. on April 24.
Parents with students in grades 1-12 are invited to call 541-637-7500 to schedule a one-on-one tour with the headmaster.
