High school juniors from throughout Douglas County are set to compete for two titles and multiple scholarships at the annual Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program at 6 p.m. Saturday at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.
A Distinguished Young Woman of Greater Douglas County and a Distinguished Young Woman of the Umpqua Valley will be crowned from the field of 14 competitors.
Saturday’s showcase is entitled “Uncovered.”
This year’s competitors are Amiya Fulton, Aubrey Goetzke, Nadege Jordan, Joy DeRoss, Emily Blum, Kaana Fye, Hannah Oberman, Kiele Montiel, Selina Loos, Kelci Rogers, Victoria Linne, Isabella Collins, Christine Feichner and Sydnie Rammage.
During Saturday’s event, they will compete in fitness, self-expression and talent. There will also be off-stage competitions in interview and scholastic accounting, that will make up 50% of the total scores.
Brighid Rickman and Heidi Duclos were named Distinguished Young Woman of Oregon and Distinguished Young Woman of Greater Douglas County, respectively, in 2019. Rickman was also named Distinguished Young Woman of the Umpqua Valley, before winning the statewide title.
Admission is $15 and tickets are available at the door.
A silent auction will be held in the lobby, starting at 5 p.m.
Those two winners will compete in the state competition in August for a chance at the state title and additional scholarships.
