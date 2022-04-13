Replacing the Roseburg High School Heritage Building, seen here in December 2019, is among the items included in the upcoming $154 million bond vote. If passed, the bond calls for construction of a New Heritage building to replace the historic building, which was built in 1926.
Roseburg Public Schools invites the community to learn more about the upcoming school bond that will appear on the May ballot during an open house event at Roseburg High School on Tuesday, April 26.
District leaders, staff and students will be on hand during the event to share information about how the bond, if passed, would address health and safety needs, repair and update aging school buildings, and expand student opportunities at every school in the district. Tours of the Old Main and the Career and Technical Education facility at RHS will also be given.
If passed, the bond calls for the construction of a New Heritage building to replace the Old Main, which was built in 1926. The bond would also expand infrastructure and resources for the school’s expansive CTE programs.
“These schools are our community’s schools, and we want everyone to be able to ask as many questions and learn as much information as they can about this process,” said Superintendent Jared Cordon, in a news release.
The bond development process has been community-driven from the beginning, with a Community Bond Development Committee formed in August to help prioritize district needs. The committee was made up of school staff, parents, and community and business partners. The School Board accepted the committee’s recommendations for a bond proposal and unanimously voted to put the bond measure on the May 17, 2022, ballot.
The bond, if passed, would invest $154 million into Roseburg Public Schools plus $5.8 million in matching grants from the state, and would cost an estimated $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The new tax rate would go into effect in November.
An independent citizen-led Bond Oversight Committee would be established to oversee the use of bond funds, in addition to regular, independent audits.
The School Bond Open House will be held on April 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the RHS Student Center. For more information, visit www.roseburgschoolbond.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.