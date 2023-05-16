Tom Dole has secured himself a spot on the Douglas Education Service District board, following a contested race in the May election.
Zone 1 had three candidates who vied for the seat. Dole earned 46.33% of the vote and held a strong lead over Meredith Bliss followed (38.71%) and Celia Vander Velden (13.82%)
“There’s a lot more focus on this one [election], but I’m cautiously optimistic at this point,” Dole said.
Gayl Bowser will join Dole on the board, but the third board member is still undecided. Chris Rusch and Barabara Crawford ran for Position 2 and are nearly tied for the position, Rusch has 49.58% of votes and Crawford 49.19%.
Unofficial election results will be updated by 5 p.m. Thursday.
“DESD doesn’t dictate what’s taught, but anybody that’s in a position in education can make sure [we don’t teach] things such as ‘woke’ and ‘CRT’, things that are opinion based,” Dole said. “We need things that are fact-based: reading, writing and arithmetic. ... We live in a liberal state, and we need to make sure kids aren’t being given a liberal agenda.”
School administrators and staff have repeatedly said that critical race theory is not taught in Douglas County schools.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
