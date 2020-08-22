Youth ages 9-19 will be able to participate in a series of science workshops throughout September, courtesy of Oregon State University Extension Services of Douglas County's 4-H Positive Youth Development program.
The 4-H September Science Series will focus on a variety of topics and cost $10 per person. Children will learn science terminology, concepts and will conduct hands-on experiments.
Youth will learn about endothermic and exothermic reactions, Newton’s second and third laws of physics, and Newton’s Law of Conservation. Hands-on experiments will include making elephant toothpaste, building a catapult, using eggs to demonstrate the importance of wearing a helmet, and making a Newton’s cradle.
Each class has limited enrollment. You do not need to be a 4-H member to participate but registration is required.
All classes will be at the OSU Extension Service Annex Auditorium at 1134 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg. Each class will be offered at two different times. Choose the session that works best for your schedule, 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m.
People can visit https://extension.oregonstate.edu/program/4h/douglas/events for class registration details.
