Douglas County will be the first in Oregon with the ability to offer human trafficking prevention to sixth through 12th graders.
All of the schools in the county, from Reedsport to Glide and Drain to Glendale, received the curriculum, which can be taught by any teacher.
“I’m really excited that we are able to get this curriculum into the hands of our most vulnerable population — our youth,” Pearson said. “It teaches them how to recognize the red flags of trafficking and how to help a friend.”
Douglas County is especially vulnerable to human trafficking according to the Mercy Foundation since most of its schools are near high traffic areas such as Interstate 5, Highway 38, Highway 42 and Highway 101.
Pearson taught the curriculum at Oakland and Sutherlin schools last spring. She reported that 64-81% of students said they had chatted with a people they had never met and 31% of students had been afraid to say no to a request to do something. In addition to chatting with strangers, familial trafficking makes up over half of the county’s trafficking cases, according to Pearson.
“The goal of this curriculum is to stop trafficking before it starts by teaching our youth risk factors and predatory behaviors,” Pearson said.
The new curriculum meets the Oregon Health Standard for Promotion of Mental, Social and Emotional Health for these grades and satisfies Erin’s Law, which requires schools to adopt child sexual abuse prevention programs.
To learn more about the curriculum and human trafficking, the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force and Roseburg Zonta Club are hosting the Stand Up Awareness & Education event from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Roseburg Public Library. The program will feature Myrtle Creek detective Kevin Taggart and Sutherlin Police Department’s Matt Barrett.
The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force was selected as a Zonta International Centennial Grant recipient in 2019 with the goal of offering prevention classes to local schools.
The task force worked together with Bend organization In Our Backyard to host victim speakers in four schools by late 2019.
In early 2020, the task force hosted a workshop for teachers on how to use “Teens Against Trafficking” curriculum in the classroom.
School closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the training to be stopped. But the task force used the delay to improve the content and convert it to a program that teachers could implement without having to attend a workshop. Pearson said she does offer to help teachers implement the curriculum should they ask.
“We’ll help with whatever teachers need — including teaching a session, more resources, and being available to counsel the kids,” Pearson said.
Pearson noted that since COVID-19 improved people’s computer skills it also increased online trafficking predation and sextortion.
Information: 541-677-4818.
