In the past week there have been six more COVID-19 outbreaks in Douglas County schools, according to a report released by the Oregon Health Authority.
An outbreak in a school means one or more cases in a K-12 educational setting with more than 30 students enrolled.
There were 16 schools on the recent outbreak list, which means people at those schools had tested positive in the past 28 days.
The new outbreaks are:
- On June 7, a student at Fullerton IV Elementary School in Roseburg tested positive for COVID-19. There have been two students and one adult who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year.
- At Douglas High School in Winston, one student came down with the virus with the onset case listed as June 7. Since the start of the school year, eight students have tested positive.
- A student at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5. Since the start of the school year, six students at the school have tested positive.
- A sixth student at Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek came down with coronavirus this school year. The most recent onset was May 29.
- On May 30, East Sutherlin Primary School reported its most recent onset. Since the start of the school year, eight students and six staff and volunteers have tested positive for COVID-19.
- At West Sutherlin Elementary School the most recent onset was reported on May 30. This school year, six students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Additionally, there were 10 schools that appeared on the health authority’s outbreak list last week that remain on the list. Those schools were McGovern Elementary School in Winston, Roseburg High School, Canyonville Adventist Academy, Riddle High School, Sunnyslope Elementary School in Roseburg, Hucrest Elementary School in Roseburg, Oakland Elementary School, North Douglas High School in Drain, Winchester Elementary School in Roseburg and Green Elementary School in Roseburg.
The initial report, released Wednesday, was corrected by noon Thursday to reflect that there had been five students and three staff members or volunteers at Hucrest Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19. The latest onset was May 20, and the number of cases did not change from last week.
