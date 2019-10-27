Hucrest Elementary School teachers start each day by calling their students to the carpet, not to be reprimanded but to learn about emotions and each other.
“We can’t assume that human being know things. We have to understand that we have to teach them thing, we have to teach them skills,” Hucrest Principal Doug Freeman said. “They can’t understand their feelings unless they know what their feelings are and they can identify them when they have them. And then they can regulate those feelings, once they understand those feelings.”
On Friday, first grade teacher Sandy Remington asked her students to give a compliment to three other students to start the day.
When they all returned to the carpet, Remington acknowledged students who needed well wishes, for not feeling well or worries they had, and then celebrated things students wanted to share, such as new siblings and parents returning home.
“It’s every adult’s job in my opinion that kids feel like they have value, that they have a voice, that they have a sense of belonging to their community,” Freeman said. “When a kid feels like he has a voice, that he’s valued, that he belongs, that he’s accepted, he builds up that sense of adequacy in him. He builds up that sense of self esteem, of self image, and that equates to mental health. When a person is mentally healthy they can exceed in other things, like academics, or in their career, or in their personal relationship.”
Roseburg Public Schools Director of Students Services Rick Burton said a sense of belonging makes children feel competent, which leads to confidence and that confidence then leads to competence.
Remington also talked about what emotions feel like on the inside. First graders said angry feels like a fire on the inside, while surprised feels like a balloon or a disco party and embarrassed is similar to a balloon popping.
The curriculum to these social-emotional learning morning meetings are adjusted to each grade level, with kindergartens learning through a pop-up book and fifth graders exploring more complex feelings and emotions, such as jealousy.
Students are asked to listen to what other people feel and repeat it back to the class.
“It’s a foundation for mental health,” Freeman said. “We want people to be mentally healthy. You can’t be the best you can be, as a human being, if you’re not mentally healthy. It restricts your ability to be present in whatever is happening in your life, because it consumes you when you’re mentally unhealthy.”
Douglas Education Service District is focusing a lot of its attention on the youngest residents in the county. Many of which don’t even attend school yet, because there has been an increasing number of students starting in kindergarten who simply weren’t ready for school.
“The thing people miss a lot is the 0 to 5 group. While it’s before school begins, that is the critical period when most mental health impact begins. That’s when the most brain growth and development happens in a child,” DESD Behavior Support Director Alison Hinson said. “We have a lot of kiddos coming into kindergarten with dysregulation issues and emotional issues, trouble coping.”
Being able to get those students the services they need early is important, because they can be expelled from preschools which can exacerbate the problem when students are then forced to move to a different school — creating attachment issues and increased stress for the family.
“I think we are really in a place of strong collaboration with all the schools and all of our community partner organizations to be actually making an impact, a positive one,” Hinson said. “My hope is the funding and legislation and public awareness is going to move us forward, so that we have the ability to intervene earlier and at the appropriate levels.”
Throughout Douglas County, the focus has been to get students the care and treatment they need.
“I’m not going to send a child who is a 7-year-old who is struggling because his parents are divorcing to a psychologist,” Hinson said. “That’s not a mental health disorder. That’s a child who needs some short-term emotional support. But if it goes untreated it can become depression, it can become a bigger thing.”
To recognize mental health issues, Douglas Education Service District holds various training sessions for educators and administrators.
“The only responsibility we ask of the teacher is to identify when a student appears to need more help,” Hinson said. “They know when something is off. They’re also aware of children’s development in a way that is helpful. ... We ask them to be our first layer of identification.”
According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 20% of students are affected by mental illness, and one in six Americans between 6 and 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
To put this into perspective, it means that in a classroom of 25 students, five of them would be affected by a mental illness.
“Some students you would have no idea that they have a mental health issue because they are coping with it in different ways,” Hinson said. “And there are some students who are fairly open in their symptom expression and in their needs, it depends on each classroom and how the school manages it.”
Students struggling with depression, for instance, can appear to be shy or quiet, while children struggling with oppositional defiance or aggression have trouble regulating emotions and can be disruptive to classrooms.
Schools throughout Douglas County are working with Compass Behavioral Health, Roseburg Therapy LLC and private institutions to bring therapists and psychologists to the students. The providers then bill the health insurance of the students.
“Schools provide a confidential space, and phone service and other basics, and they communicate with us how many days they want,” Bill Shobe, youth and family services program director at Compass Behavioral Health, said. “Schools or district identify where they want therapists in buildings.”
Compass also has a walk-in clinic in Roseburg where people will be seen the same day.
DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS
Douglas Education Service District and Compass Behavioral Health, a nonprofit organization, started working together two years ago and there are currently four therapists who serve school districts in Douglas County besides Roseburg.
“Douglas County is a large county, to ask people to come up from Glendale or down from Drain is a real barrier, so the emphasis is to known down the barrier,” Shobe said.
There is one snag, not all therapists through Compass are licensed, which means that private insurance companies cannot be billed. Students on the Oregon Health Plan can be billed.
Shobe said Compass is in the process of hiring more licensed staff and getting people licensed to avoid these problems. Parents are always asked before a student receives care and informed of the potential financial terms.
Glide and Winston-Dillard School Districts opted to receive services from Roseburg Therapy LLC instead.
Roseburg Therapy LLC started providing licensed services for the schools in 2018 and has since expanded to provide mental health services to 36 schools in Lane County, and is continuing to grow outside Douglas County.
Roseburg Therapy LLC founder Josh Lydon said he’s willing to work with other mental health professionals to provide more services in schools. Compass, however, does not work in schools that have contracts with other mental health care providers.
“We’re just trying to serve people and we’re excited about what Lane (County) is doing,” Lydon said, adding that he’d like to add 10 more practitioners in Douglas County.
Elkton Charter Schools contracted with a licensed professional of their own and does not currently receive services from anyone else.
Each school district in the county has access to behavioral specialists through DESD as well.
“It’s really great because you have the ability to build really comprehensive programming,” Hinson said about the care in small schools, adding that knowing the students one-on-one allows schools flexibility in creating a plan.
ROSEBURG
Roseburg Public Schools signed a contract with Compass Behavioral Health to provide care for its students, in addition to the care that’s provided by staff at the schools.
“Students mental health is as important as academic needs,” Burton said, adding that taking care of mental health is removing a barrier to learning.
Roseburg has five licensed school psychologists, which includes one intern and one psychologist who works part-time as the autism consultant.
There are also child development specialists at each elementary school and counselors at the middle and high schools, as well as a skills trainer.
“There was still a gap in services where we weren’t able to reach all the kids,” Burton said. “So we wanted to get practitioners in the school to bridge the gap between school and home.”
Since instituting services last year, there has been a 148% increase in services.
“Tragic events locally and nationally put (mental health) in the forefront,” Burton said. “When you drop your children off at school you want them to be safe and protected. We try to treat all the kids as if they’re our own.”
Parents are involved in the mental health care of their child, including the care plan and possible education they need to undergo.
Burton said he meets with Compass at least once a month to discuss mental health and make adjustments where needed.
He noted that signing with Compass students can transfer to almost any school in Douglas County and continue their care plan with the same organization.
DOUGLAS EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT
While most schools started offering more comprehensive mental health care two years ago, the education service district started hiring staff for its behavioral support department five years ago.
“Our job is to either provide direct service staff to be in the schools, or to create the programs that the districts can access,” Hinson said. “If you look at where we were five years ago. All of these issues were there, all of these kids were there. We didn’t have the supports in place as well as we do now. We didn’t have as much knowledge and understanding of the brain and brain science, and all of the things that we’re applying to really make a difference, the way that we are now.”
Hinson said her staff assists with suicide screening as well as risk assessments for kids who have expressed a threat at school, and else needed by the school district.
The organization also hosts professional development sessions for teachers, administrators and school staff about mental and behavioral health, including conscious discipline or collaborative problem solving.
Douglas Education Service District also has something called a Flight Team, which is a team of specialist who are dispatched during community emergencies.
LEGISLATION
This year Gov. Kate Brown signed several pieces of legislation to have more preventative mental health care in schools, including a bill that allows students to take a mental health day without risking an unexcused absence and mandating suicide-prevention education in schools.
“I think it will start the conversations that make the difference,” Hinson said about the new legislation. “We already have kids who are suicidal, we already have kids with significant mental health concerns. So putting some guidelines around how to support them, I don’t see that in any way as a problem.”
Adi’s Act is backed by the family of Adi Staub, a transgender student at Grant High School in Portland who died by suicide in 2017. It requires all school districts to have a comprehensive suicide-prevention program by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Suicide is the leading cause of death among people 10 to 34 and Oregon has the nation’s 14th highest youth suicide rate, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“There’s so many different things that impact a child’s ability to learn, so to try and dissect what is and isn’t the school’s responsibility gets really, really muddy. So we look at the whole child. And if the whole child’s wellness and ability to attend is impacted, we as schools have always looked how to adjust,” Hinson said. “I think we’re just seeing more of it, because A. There’s more of it, and B. It’s the right thing to do.”
Burton added that when mental health organizations left Douglas County, the schools took on that role as a mandated public service. Even now that more organizations are back, offering mental health in schools removes a barrier of transportation and logistics from the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.