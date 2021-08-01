A recent announcement from Gov. Kate Brown will require all Douglas County students to put masks back on for the upcoming school year.
The announcement comes as coronavirus cases skyrocket across Oregon due to the highly transmissible delta variant. In Douglas County alone, a total of 66 cases were reported on July 29 — the highest daily record since the pandemic began.
The mandate will require all students — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks indoors for the 2021-2022 school year.
“My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions,” Brown said during the announcement.
Now schools throughout Douglas County have begun responding to the guidance requirements.
For Jared Cordon, the Roseburg School District superintendent, the lack of communication from the governor’s office prior to the announcement came as a source of frustration. He said he heard about it at the same time as everyone else.
“If you’re talking about a mandate that is going to impact schools, at least give schools a heads up something’s coming,” Cordon said. “And unfortunately there’s been no follow up to a host of questions that have been asked, relative to the guidance.”
Since the announcement, Cordon said he has received a flood of emails from parents with a mixture of responses concerning whether or not students should wear masks. Parents just want to know what the plan moving forward will look like, Cordon said.
The lack of clarity with the guidance adds to the frustration for the next steps, he said.
“I think we’re in a spot of needing to get more clarity, we need to ask some hard questions, and I’m hoping they (government officials) will be open to listening,” he said.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Terry Prestianni, superintendent of the Sutherlin School District, condemned the mandate.
“Our Board of Directors and I are directly opposed to this mandate,” Prestianni wrote. “Since late June, we have had nearly 200 students attending summer school mask free and we have seen zero COVID-19 cases.”
He went on the emphasize the need for schools to make their own choices, which received the praise of commenters on Facebook.
“We fully support the opportunity to make our own local decisions based on what is happening in our own district and community,” Prestianni said.
The guidance will also require all state employees to wear masks while inside any government agency buildings. This also goes for visitors and customers inside government agencies.
The mask guidance is effective immediately.
oh good grief, there's been so much in the news saying how the virus is morphing. People who say they've had no heads up are being political and defiant..mainly political, DEFIANT
The Roseburg school committee should tell “queen” Kate to stick those masks where the sun doesn’t shine!
👍
