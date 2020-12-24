Andi Robison was ecstatic when she found out she won the Christmas card drawing contest from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, so much so that it scared her family.
Andi screamed when she learned she won. “I was in the basement working and I thought somebody got hurt,” said Andi’s mother, Jennifer Robison.
Andi, a 13-year-old student at Fremont Middle School, drew a picture of a dog on her iPad, using the software program Procreate.
“In the end, I ended up adding stuff,” she said. “I was going to do a sleigh, but then I turned it into a police car and then I added the presents falling off. I basically drew it a lot, over and over, since I could just undo.”
She wanted to have a dog to show that it was from the sheriff’s office.
“I didn’t know how else to convey ‘A sheriff’s office Christmas,’ and of course I had to put a Santa hat on it,” Andi said.
Andi said she heard about the competition first from her art teacher Eric Bezdek, but forgot about it until her dad reminded her just a few days before the deadline.
It was also her dad, Robb Robison, who gave her the envelope with the winning news from the sheriff’s office.
“It said I won and I screamed,” Andi said. “I was like ‘I won, I won, I won’ and then I brought it around.”
Andi appreciated the personal message from Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin.
Hanlin thanked Andi for her participation and congratulated her on winning.
“Thank you for sharing your artistic talent and helping represent the sheriff’s office,” Hanlin wrote.
A video compilation of all the contributions was posted on the official Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“Andi’s submission was among several entries that were considered to be in the top pick, but her card was ultimately selected as the winner because of her creativeness, the colors she used and the overall theme,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Brad O’Dell said. “There are some really talented young people in our communities which made this fun for our staff. I believe this was as fun for our staff as it was the kids.”
O’Dell added that the department is looking forward to hosting the contest again next year.
After she won, Andi sent an email to her art teacher to let him know.
“Mr. Bezdek is a great art teacher,” she said. “He’s hilarious. He’s very blunt, so if you want a good opinion he will give it to you. But if it looks like a potato, he’ll tell you. He’s very honest and sometimes it hurts, but it’s better than somebody telling you it looks good when it doesn’t.”
