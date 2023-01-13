The theme of this year’s Celebration of Literacy will be “Find Treasure in Books,” and there are plenty of events to inspire young readers.
It’s most popular event “Celebrate Literacy at the Safari” will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18.
All cars from Douglas County with children inside will be able to enter the safari’s drive-thru free of charge and every child will be given a book in the Dome area.
There will also be a cougar chat at 11 a.m. and red panda presentation at 2 p.m.
Safari Village will transform into a pirate playground with treasure chest toss, pirate hats, a book walk, face painting and story time.
Books will be distributed to food pantries in Glide, Drain, Reedsport, Roseburg, Riddle, Sutherlin and Winston in February for their patrons to take home.
Students from kindergarten through fifth grade throughout the county have been asked to submit posters for this year’s event by Jan. 20 to the Umpqua Literacy Council. This will be a virtual event with gift certificates to While Away Books as the prize for the top contestants.
Middle school students can participate in one county, one book — where students will be asked to read “While I Was Away” by Waka Brown. Students will critique the book in a medium of their choice. Each participating library in the county will choose its top two entries and submit them for county-wide judging.
Participating libraries include:
Yoncalla City Library, North Douglas Library, Sutherlin Library, Riddle Library, Glendale Library, Winston/Dillard Library, Lower Umpqua Library, Oakland City Library, Roseburg school district and South Umpqua Schools.
Children who attend the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley will be making Valentines for Vets on Feb. 7.
Pirates will make visits to several libraries throughout the county to read and do crafts with young readers. A pirate will be at the Roseburg Public Library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 9, at the Winston Library from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 10 and at the Canyonville Library at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Umpqua Community College’s theater arts program will write, produce and perform a play with the help of Douglas County High School students. Several elementary schools will be making the trip to the community college at the end of February to see the performance.
The winning posters and winning one county, one book entry will be on display at the event at Wildlife Safari.
In case of inclement weather the literacy at the safari event will be rescheduled to Feb. 25.
