CORVALLIS — Oregon State University’s class of 2020 included more than 7,000 students, representing all 50 stated and 73 countries.
Celebratory messages and more information about the graduating class are available on https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
This year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees. With this year’s graduates, Oregon State has now awarded 265,147 degrees in the university’s history.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
Camas Valley — Kaitlyn J. Beans, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Weston L. Tilton, Bachelor of Science, Forest Engineering.
Canyonville — Amanda K. Jeffries, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Dillard — Nicholas M. Bryant, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Robert Eggleston, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics.
Drain — Tanner J. Aldous, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Chemistry; Donald A. Jr., Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Management; Ryan J. Rundell, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies; Abigail A. Shelton, Bachelor of Science, Public Health.
Glide — Josiah J. Brown, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Jacob S. Maynes, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences.
Idleyld Park — Rebekah L. Huckaby, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Public Health, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology.
Myrtle Creek — Kailey M. Westbrooks, Bachelor of Science, Management; Karlie J. Westbrooks, Bachelor of Science, Management.
Oakland — Kylee M. Bean, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Shasteal N. Bogdanoff, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Rogue D. Hartman, Honors Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology; Laura Holcomb, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences.
Riddle — Carli W. Schofield, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Liberal Studies.
Roseburg — Zachary J. Aalberg, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year); Stefan R. Ball, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Hunter K. Bancroft, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Lydia P. Bastian, Honors Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Brianna J. Belcher, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kathryn A. Brint, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Graphic Design; Andrea C. Chiou, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Wade N. Christensen, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Forestry; Robert E. Cline, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Bailey A. Daniels, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences Briana M. Dickson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Sociology; Emily L. Do, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Kathryn M. Dow, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Jessica A. Duarte, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Tyler J. Eberhardt, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Kaleigh Forrest, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Jordan M. Garcia, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Whittley J. Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Whitney N. Gasner, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Corey J. Groshong, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Civil Engineering; Adrianna M. Hollman, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Ashlee R. Hubsky, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year); Eston D. Hughey, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Clarissa A. Ibarra, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Nadia J. King, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Biology; Hayden A. Lent, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Alison T. Luce, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Tanner M. Mccue, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Energy Systems Engineering; Ethan W. Mendelson, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Anthony J. Netz, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mathematics; Parker E. Okonek, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Amanda M. Pollock, Master of Science, Fisheries Science; Cheyanne L. Rico, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Sarah E. Royce, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Jerred L. Scheive, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Natalie S. Schwartzbauer, Bachelor of Arts, English; Aaron L. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Tourism, Recreation, and Adventure Leadership; Kristin A. Spielman, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Christopher E. Talbert, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Kevin M. Talik, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Elijah L. Trullinger, Master of Adapted Physical Education, Adapted Physical Education; Joshua R. Walters, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Shanai A. Wolford, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Sutherlin — Kassandra M. Freeman, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine — DVM; Connor L. Gowey, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Stuart M. Hainey, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Ethan Harris, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Forestry; Joseph C. Matteo, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Greggory L. Mock, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Christopher A. Traill, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Lydia R. Vincent, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics.
Umpqua — Trevor Armstrong, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Emma R. Gibbs, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Alexandra Lape, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology; Karsten D. Van Roekel, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management.
Wilbur — Saurav Sharma, Bachelor of Science, Public Health.
Winchester — Mahtab S. Brar, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology; Emily C. Walker, Bachelor of Arts, Music.
Winston — Riley J. Lavin, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management.
Yoncalla — Megan L. Simons, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Sonya H. Walker, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.