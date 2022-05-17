Preliminary results of the May 17 elections show Douglas County voters opposing school bonds in Roseburg, South Umpqua and Days Creek.
Initial results were released by the Douglas County Clerk’s Office just after 8 p.m. No additional results will be expected until Thursday.
Roseburg’s school bond saw 6,741 votes were counted with 55.85% of the votes against and 44.15% in favor of the bond.
“We just saw the initial results and obviously we are disappointed with the initial numbers, but we know that only about half the ballots have been counted to date,” said Alex Palm, co-chair of the Vote YES for Roseburg Schools political action committee. “We’re optimistic about the late turnout and hopeful that it will be able to push the bond over the finish line.”
The South Umpqua school bond was down by the largest margin.
With 1,587 votes counted at 8:05 p.m., 65.72% of voters were against the school bond.
“Preliminary results are not looking good,” Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said. “I will be surprised if it passes.”
Days Creek will likely not see construction of a new multi-purpose building on its campus in the near future.
As of 8:03 p.m., 184 votes were counted with 100 against the school bond.
“It’s going to be a heavy lift,” Superintendent Steve Woods said, adding that passage could still be possible since there are so few voters in Days Creek and even one vote can make a big difference.
Woods and McLaughlin both said they were grateful to the community and the support they had received throughout the years, and the pandemic.
McLaughlin said the bond was a way for the school district to communicate its needs with the community.
“The community has offered its tremendous support throughout the pandemic,” McLaughlin said. “We’ll continue to keep looking for other avenues to get these projects done. The most important thing is student safety and security.”
South Umpqua School District was looking for approval of a $20.9 million school bond that would replace the K-8 school in Canyonville, construct safety vestibules at Myrtle Creek and Tri City Elementary Schools and site improvements throughout the district. If approved, the school district would receive a $4 million state matching grant.
South Umpqua School District has been able to get several grants in the last few years to make safety and security upgrades to its buildings. This summer there will be a project at Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek, which will connect the main building to the gymnasium.
Days Creek had asked for a $4 million bond to construct a new building on campus that could be used as a cafeteria, gymnasium and community center. If approved, Days Creek School District will receive a $4 million matching grant from the state.
Woods said with no businesses in Days Creek, the tax burden would fall to homeowners and land owners, but the results of the bond will be a gauge for the district on what the community would support.
Roseburg Public Schools’ proposed school bond saw upgrades at all schools throughout the district and a $154 million price tag with a nearly $6 million state grant if the bond is approved.
In the notice for the election Superintendent Jared Cordon wrote that the money would be used to “increase safety, accessibility, repair, update schools, improve learning spaces, job training.”
The unofficial final results will be made available at 5 p.m. May 25. The certified results will be announced on or before June 13.
