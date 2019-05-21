Incumbents Mark Hendershott and Kat Stone held narrow leads Tuesday night in their quest to win another term on the Douglas County Transportation District.
Stone had more than 3,600 votes in her favor for District 1, while her opponent Jay Mitchell had 3,344 votes to his name. In District 2 Hendershott had 52.68% of votes, compared to Alyssa McConnel's 46.68%.
Stone and Hendershott were incumbents on the independent government body tasked with determining how state and federal funding will be spent in Douglas County to provide public transit services as an alternative to driving cars.
Douglas County Transportation District was started less than a year ago, but because of staggered terms, Stone, Hendershott and Jennifer Newell-Bragg were running for reelection. Newell-Bragg ran unopposed.
Schools
Twila McDonald and Doris Lathrop were on their way to winning seats on the Umpqua Community College board of directors. McDonald gathered 54.34% of the votes in the three-person race, Lathrop had nearly 54% of the votes.
Current board member David Littlejohn recently moved, but ran unopposed for director of Zone 3. Erica Mills will take over the final two years of Littlejohn's term in Zone 4 and Randy Richardson ran unopposed in Zone 6 to join the UCC board.
Roseburg Public Schools will likely see Charles Lee and Rebecca Larson return to the board. Joe Garcia, Micki Hall and Rodney Cotton ran unopposed and will continue to serve on the school board.
Lee held on to 50.72% of the vote in his race against John Parker, who had 48.45% of votes. As of 9 p.m., Lee clung to a 71-vote margin, with more than 3,000 cast.
Larson had more than 68% of the votes to lead her opponent, Bob Cormier.
Other contested races for school board throughout the area were won by Janice Austin in Glendale, Dan Forbess in Oakland, and Brian West in Winston-Dillard.
In Sutherlin's school board election, 9 p.m. returns showed Jacob Masterfield with 50.40% of the votes compared to Nikki York at 49.60%.
Douglas Education Service District's Meredith Bliss, Hank Perry and Chris Rusch all ran unopposed. Rusch and Perry are incumbents, while Bliss will take over for Ferne Healy.
Fire
Douglas County Rural Fire District No. 2 had two contested positions. One of which went to Bob Sconce, who had a more than 250-vote lead over his Paul Haddock by 9 p.m.
The other position had a 20-vote margin in favor of Bill Schmidt over Ed Pratt by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Todd Koens won his seat as director position 4.
David Cowan defeated Susanna Noordhoff in the contested Gardiner rural Fire District election. Duane Stewart and Ronald Gabel were elected to the other two open position on the board.
Voters elected Joe Pospisil to serve on the board for Tri City Rural Fire District. Brian Kelly and Gerry Heilman ran unopposed and will serve on the board as well.
911
Janice Austin held a small lead for the director position 2 for Glendale Ambulance, she had four more votes than her opponent John Wright by 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Misty Morningstar and Charles Foster ran unopposed for other director positions for the ambulance company.
Cemetery
Larry Linton defeated Dennis Thoms by nearly 125 votes in the total 232 cast for the director 2 position for Riddle Cemetery Maintenance. Patricia Zuleger ran unopposed for director 3.
Health
Tamara Szalewski will serve on the Lower Umpqua Hospital District board after defeating Jody Morrow.
Lee Bridge and Ronald Kreskey will also serve on the LUHD board after running unopposed.
Library
Lower Umpqua Library District will see Lee Bridge, Pina Summons and Deborah Yates on the board. Yates defeated Wyatt Cataneda in the special election Tuesday.
Sanitary Districts
Diana Phillips seemed to narrowly defeat Matthew Deister for the position on the Tri-City Joint Water & Sanitary Authority. Phillips had 53.48% of the votes, compared to Deister's 46.52%.
Carl White and Christopher Dewald will also serve on the board.
