Douglas Education Service District and instructional coach Ryan Zeedyk were recognized for implementing a video-based learning platform during the annual state banquet on May 16.
DESD received an Oregon Association of Education Service Districts New Ideas in Education award for the implementation of Iris Connect.
"It's good that the county is being recognized for this because there are a lot of mentors using it, there are a lot of coaches using it, there are a lot of principals using it now," Zeedyk said in a press release. "The more people use it, the more comfortable people become with the concept."
Iris Connect is used by all 13 school districts. Zeedyk has plan to continue expansion of the program, including adding a 360-degree camera piece.
"Ryan was instrumental in not only supporting teachers as they tried out the program, but in ensuring teachers truly embraces the program's capabilities for professional development," DESD Assistant Superintendent Alicia Nicholson said in a press release.
Through the video-based program DESD has seen teacher recording themselves to share best practices in regional workgroups, a trauma-informed coordinator recording professional development sessions, instructional coaches providing time-stamped feedback, and others.
