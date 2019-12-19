Douglas Education Service District is set to start managing Horizons, a new program that will provide wrap-around support to foster children under the care of the Douglas County Juvenile Department on Jan. 8.
Education will be provided by Roseburg Public Schools, while several organizations are working together to provide social, emotional, health and other services for the children.
“Some of those needs will be addressed by Douglas ESD staff and some by other partners, including DCJ, Compass, Phoenix and Roseburg Public Schools,” Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Michael Lasher wrote in an email. “Our goal is to coordinate those services for kids as well as provide them an education.”
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman made the announcement that Douglas Education Service District was taking over the educational contract from Phoenix School on Nov. 13, after several weeks of conversations with state and local agencies.
Phoenix School of Roseburg gave notice to cancel the contract on Oct. 21. Phoenix School will remain involved by providing support for career technical education classes for the students.
Classes will be held at Rose Alternative School, which is part of Roseburg Public Schools. The program and current scheduled classes at Rose Alternative School will not overlap, but could use some shared spaces in the building.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said the opportunities available to the children did not meet the needs of the students.
Douglas Education Service District hired seven new licensed and qualified employees to help with the new program in the past two weeks. Two staff members were involved with the program at Phoenix and are familiar to the students.
The children will already be familiar with the line staff, which is provided by the juvenile department.
When asked how the change will be for students, Lasher replied, “Since we will be providing more support to them, we expect the transition to go well. Their well-being is our top priority.”
Lasher said he anticipates hiring a transition specialist to help students integrate into Roseburg High School, Rose Alternative School, Phoenix School of Roseburg or transition them into employment or post-secondary education, depending on the needs and interests of the student.
It will be the first time a school district, education service districts, county government and the Department of Human Services have worked together to create a program that seeks to address all of the needs of the child, officials said.
“This model that is being piloted in Douglas County has the potential to be replicated statewide and kids that are now sent out of state could be served in Oregon by like-minded communities,” Lasher wrote, adding that currently a lot of foster children are sent out of state.
Douglas County Juvenile Department provides shelter, behavior rehabilitation, skill building and recreational activities, counseling, treatment programs, and access to health and educational opportunities to children in one of its three residential facilities.
“What we’re seeing is these students, their needs — behavioral and psychiatric — are more profound than their typical aged peer,” Cordon said.
Lasher added, “The children placed here have high-acuity social and emotional needs as a result of trauma, abuse and neglect. So we’ll have supports in social/emotional regulation, counseling, health and mental health and for their unique educational needs.”
According to the press release, the high degree of care these children need means they are currently unable to be placed in foster homes or regular classrooms.
Douglas County provides housing for up to 36 students in three different locations. The Fowler House holds up to 16 boys, River Rock holds up to 14 youth of any gender, and Rising Light can have up to six female residents. Students typically stay in those facilities for about six months, according to Lasher.
“When we take on these kids, our facilities become their homes and our staff becomes their parents,” Freeman said in a prior interview with The News-Review. “We’re there every day. Our staff is there raising these children.”
Cordon said he believed the new model would be good for the community and the kids.
The program received $1 million from the Department of Human Services through the end of the school year to provide the higher level of services that these youths require.
“We are thankful that DHS has stepped up to provide more robust support for these children, commensurate to their needs,” Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Michael Lasher said in the press release. “We believe that ultimately, this model will prove not only more beneficial to the children, but more economically efficient for the state.”
Cordon also argued that if the county had canceled its contract to house the children, placing children in hotels and trying to meet their needs would be much more costly.
He said it’s not only less money on a short term basis, but significantly less money when looking at the program long term.
Department of Human Services spokesman Jake Sunderland said in November that the changes made to the contract in Douglas County could strengthen and preserve the state’s ability to provide appropriate services to the most vulnerable children in the foster care system.
Cordon and Freeman both mentioned that it’s possible that during Oregon’s short legislative session from Feb. 3 until March 8 a discussion will take place to make these children eligible for Long Term Care and Treatment resources.
