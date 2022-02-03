The Douglas Education Service board announced Analicia Nicholson as its next superintendent in preparation for Michael Lasher's retirement this summer.
“It has been my privilege to work alongside Analicia Nicholson for nearly nine years,” Lasher said in an announcement on Wednesday. “As someone born and bred in Douglas County, she is familiar with what makes Douglas County tick and is also committed to improving the situation for children and families who live here."
Nicholson has worked with the district since 2008, most recently serving as the agency's deputy superintendent. She worked for a year in the Camas Valley School District before transitioning over to ESD as an instructional coach, which was followed by a series of promotions.
“I’m honored and thrilled to be offered this position. I feel humbled to be trusted with this role,” she said. “I look forward to working with our tremendous staff, supporting them in all the work they do to support our families and community. My vision for the ESD is to continue on the path we’re on as an advocate for our thirteen school districts, seeking out community partnerships for added support for students. By prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, Douglas ESD is building a stronger organization that is innovative and in service to our current and next generation of leaders.”
She holds a bachelor's degree in public health education from Oregon State University and a master's degree in secondary education and teaching from Willamette University.
The announcement of Nicholson's promotion comes as Lasher, who has served as superintendent since 2013, prepares to retire this June. During his leadership, Lasher helped build relationships with organizations in the area to strengthen programs and resources available to the community.
“Michael Lasher is an effective communicator who understands the importance of services that benefit children. Analicia Nicholson also embodies these important traits," said Douglas ESD Board Chair, Harry McDermott. "The Douglas ESD Board is grateful to the public school superintendents who weighed in on the important qualities a superintendent should embody. That said, we were blessed to have excellent candidates to choose from."
Until Lasher retires, he will work closely with Nicholson to ensure a smooth transition, ESD said.
"Analicia is a collaborative leader who will continue to help Douglas ESD find ways to help school districts, children and families through partnership and collaboration," Lasher said.
Douglas ESD is accountable to the Douglas ESD board, public-at-large, component school districts and the Oregon State Board of Education.
