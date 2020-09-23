A new Suicide Prevention and Wellness Program for school districts is being launched statewide and Douglas Education Service District will serve as the hosting agency for Southwest Oregon.
“We are extremely excited about this opportunity. This collaboration among agencies and regions will help to enhance the mental health and behavioral supports that are needed now more than ever with COVID-19,” said Alison Hinson, Douglas ESD director of behavioral health services, in a press release. “Depression, suicide and behavioral health concerns among students are at the forefront of concerns for our schools and families. This program will be a major asset toward helping schools intervene on behalf of students’ well-being.”
Douglas ESD will make sure a Lines for Life coordinator is set up with an office and resources. The program will support school districts in implementing and sustaining suicide prevention policies and plans.
Douglas ESD received a $146,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Education to create a new position, the safe schools prevention specialist.
The safe schools prevention specialist would train districts in six Southern Oregon counties on performing risk assessments and providing support for preventing harassment, intimidation or bullying. The position is expected to be filled soon.
The statewide program is a collaboration between the Oregon Department of Education, Lines for Life, the Oregon Health Authority and local suicide prevention advocates.
“This is going to save lives,” said Dwight Holton, executive director for Lines for Life. “It’s bringing together schools, public health, and, most importantly, community to do the work Adi’s Act envisioned — connecting young people to help, equipping folks to respond to crisis, empowering young people to help each other. This work is going to build hope every day.”
The local coordinator will be cross-trained in behavioral safety assessments, suicide prevention, equity, racial diversity and social emotional learning. Other coordinators will be in the Willamette Valley, Central Oregon and Eastern Oregon, according to a press release from Douglas ESD.
The new statewide initiative comes as a result of the Legislature passing Adi’s Act and the Student Success Act in 2019, which requires school districts to have a suicide prevention, intervention and postvention response policy and plan, as well as a statewide system.
The Student Success Act was passed to provide more money for school districts throughout Oregon through a corporate activity tax. One of the initiatives funded under the Student Success Act is Adi’s Act.
Adi’s Act was named after Adi Staub of Oregon, a transgender girl who died by suicide in 2017. Staub’s family worked with a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group, Basic Rights Oregon, to help get legislation passed to increase suicide prevention and wellness education in schools.
“It’s so powerful to see this legislation become a reality for kids throughout the state,” said Nancy Haque, executive director of Basic Rights Oregon. “The purpose of Adi’s Act is to ensure that, no matter who students love or how they identify, they are protected, supported, and see a future for themselves in Oregon.”
