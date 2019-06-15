Access to library resources such as literature, technology and learning programs could help Douglas County students and the community, according to Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Michael Lasher.
Douglas Education Service District has been working with Roseburg Public Library to provide more access to students.
Roseburg’s library commission agreed on a $20 per student fee to have access to the entire collection, which would be delivered to the schools by DESD. Roseburg City Council will make the final decision on whether to allow this fee.
Lasher said four school districts had expressed interest in the proposed partnership between Roseburg Public Library and DESD. He also noted the $20 per student fee “would be feasible” and that it “would provide many additional resources for students outside of Roseburg.”
Public libraries throughout the county already offer free access to students and several rural libraries such as Riddle and Oakland work with local schools for special events or classes.
Each school district also has its own library.
“School libraries may not offer the breadth of materials that public libraries can and are generally not as well-funded,” Lasher said. “That’s why we are not only interested in finding ways for more students to access the Roseburg Public Library, but would also like to find a way to help schools improve their libraries.”
Originally the plan also included services from Youth Librarian Aurora Oberg, who would help school libraries grow their collections more effectively. Oberg’s services will not be available to school districts at this time, but Lasher said DESD is “in the process of ensuring Ms. Oberg has the necessary qualifications for library/media teaching.”
