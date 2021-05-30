Douglas High School graduation will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Attendance is limited to two tickets per graduate. Ceremony will be livestreamed at bit.ly/2RNZ728 and facebook.com/DouglasHighTrojans.
Lucas Van Dermark is valedictorian. He is the son of David and Mary-Christine Van Dermark of Winston. Throughout his high school career, Lucas was involved with leadership, serving twice as student body vice president and will graduate as the student body president. He was also involved with drama club and both jazz and symphonic bands. He also served as a city council student representative. Lucas plans to pursue a masters in business administration from the University of Oregon.
Emily Newell is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Eugene and Wendy Schwartz. Her high school activities include theater club and upward bound. She was also busy with duel credit college courses. Emily plans to study music and pre-veterinary medicine at Montana State University, with the ultimate goal of becoming an exotic pet veterinarian.
Douglas High School class of 2021 graduates are: Connor James Albertson, Molly Elizabeth Allen, Makenna Grace Anderson, Elizabeth Marie Avant, Tyreese Robert Avery, Serenity Grace Barker-Leuis, Kevin Ray Beamer, Giovanni Michael Boyle, Jesse Michael Brecht, Erynn Hailey Brown, Leevi Ray Brown, Megan Charlene Buchanan, Trenton Ellis Burson, Tyelor Paul Burson, Melissa Kaylyne Carr, Isabella Mae Casagrande, Seth Thomas Christian, Rylee Drey Collins, Sydnee Rae Cook, Brock Lamar Crain, Tye William Cross, Jacob Riley Davis, Andrew Thomas Dubie, Kenneth James Easterly, Laura Diane Emigh, Michael Ray Evans, Whitney Louise Evans, Jacob Allen Fay, Emma Lee Freeman, Rion Lee Gage, Brandon Isaiah Gobershock, Zoie Rae Gorder, Jack-Riley Alexander Graham, Alexandra Danielle Gunn, Jacob James Haga, Dominic Nathan Hale, Clayton Wayne Hatcher, Destiny Paige Henderson, Brannon Matthew Hoeppner, Connor Michael Howe, John Roy-Alexander Hunt, Stevie Jasmine-Leona Hunt, Gavin James Hunter, Manuel Jaime, Reston Isaac James, Korbin Rhae Johnsen, Johnson Jayce Ayden, Conner James Johnson, Megan Marie Johnson, Breeann Elizabeth Jones, Gavyn Michael Jones, Abner Earl Kennerly, Riley Scott Kerr, Treven James Killgore, Cory Allen Kilts, Noah Alexander Knight, Landen Leroy Lane, Elijah James Larocque, Jaedyn Kristine Lewis, Rylee Michelle Lindsay, Austin Aaron Ling, Rhio Amber-Soleil Losee, Jazmin Orion Lund, Alex Maccarone, Taylor Jean Morgan Mann, Daman Christopher McCool, Laila Lynne Martin, Jayden Paige Miller, Ignacio Antonio Moreno, Christian Wesley Morgan, Kalleb Christian Mounteer, Isabella Grace Nagy, Emma Lee Newby, Emily Katherine Newell, Ryan Owen Parker, Alissa Julapun Parson, Micah Feguro Pelobello, Ava Elaine Perreira, Kandasii Grace Phillips, Mackenzii Elizabeth Phillips, David Allen Ray Prudencio, Izabella Leonor-Sue Rodriguez, Evan Ross Salthouse, Holden Ray Schuster, Jayden Corey Schuster, Michael Allen Sherman, Lesley Pinita Silva Castro, Mya Angelina Skurk, Lindsey Renee Smith, Jacob Tyler Soderberg, Milaneta Kai Viti Dina Snuka-Polamalu, Abigail Grace Speck, Uriah Jacob Stoffal, Danica Colleen Stover, Michael Scott Taylor, Shalynn Rae Thorp, Lucas Robert-Harry Van Dermark, Hailey Ann Wagner, Diamond Rain Walker, David Allen Watkins, Michael Joseph Watkins, Taylor Elaine Watson, Lucas Jimmie-Howard Welker, Breeana Haylee White, Emily Grace White, Brandon Christopher Willard and Zackaree Bo Wilson.
