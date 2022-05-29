Douglas High School graduation will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. The ceremony will also be live streamed.
Israel Alejandro Sierra is valedictorian. He is the son of Fernando Valle and Fabiola Sandoval-Valle. During high school, Israel was involved with student government, soccer, symphonic and jazz bands, resonance singers and dynamic choir. He plans to take a year off to research different educational and possible career paths.
Caleb Robert Jones is salutatorian. He is the son of Jon Jones of Roseburg and Jessica Seidal of Klamath Falls. His high school activities included FFA, where he served as teasurer, symphonic band and resonance choir. He plans to attend Oregon State University, studying civil engineering with the ultimate goal of becoming an engineer with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The 2022 graduates of Douglas High School are: Brady Morris Anderson, Daniel John Joseph Anderson, David James Bennett, Kristyonna Jolene Blackert, Ahmed Bransi, Erin Elaine Bray, Jacob Joseph Butterfield, Naomi Grace Callahan, Garard Robert Carlyle, Tyler Morgan Chamberlin, Dante Levi Cook, Kayti Michelle Cox, Ryleigh Nina Daniels, Ashlin Francine Davis, Chandler Michael Dicke, John Wesley Dixon Jr., Ryan Edward Ellegood, Storm Alexa Escalante, Owen Pendleton Fisher, Osten Tre Forney, Timorie Faye Frank, Kamryn Marie Geise, Gavin Cole Gilmore, William Jayce Glen, Jenesa Rose Gonzalez, Joel Michael Griffin, Skyler Ray Matthew Gulledge, Paul Wayne Gurney, Alaura Jeanine Hale, Kendra Marie Hanks, Emmanuel Hasty, Hannah Leigh Hobson, Kaitlyn Breann Huff, Austyn James Jones, Caleb Robert Jones, Blayke Edward Kelly, Jayden Dillon Knight, Lesley Renae Manor, Kaitlyn Grace Marcisz, Jose Alfredo Martinez, Cord Jaylen Mincher, Nehemiah Abraham Musquiz, Dante J. Najera, Shane Michael Neiss, Mariah Shay Ortegon, Jericho Wilshire Paul, Glen Owen Pederson, Maleata Aliiau Polamalu, Logan Wade Prudencio, Faith Rae Rademacher, Brianna Jo Reed, Jaidyn Marie Reep, Torrin Cathleen Richardson, Devin Wayne Ridenour-Cedillo, Elijah Warren Robison, Rhyker Orion Robison, Chastity Ranea Rogers, Adrianna Rose Sapp, Ryleigh Mercedes Scheid, Marisa Faye Schultz, Garrett Lawrence Schulze, Israel Alejandro Sierra, Zoey LaDawn Smalley, Kymalin LaDonna Steidl, Allie Jean Stepp, Ricardo Valle, Faith Elizabeth Weaver, Karisa Linn Whightsil, Ellie Ann Wiegman, Kyra Rae Lyne Wilder, Skyler Monroe Winslow, Emily Ann Wohlers, Grace Joanne Wooldridge.
