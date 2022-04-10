Douglas High School first semester honor roll

These are the students who made the first semester honor roll at Douglas High School.

Ninth Grade

3.5-4.0 GPA — Nathaniel Abernathy, Talea Bates, Kylie Crabtree, Rylie Crabtree, Sialafua Polamalu, Jason Stiles, Malayna Chace, Mallory Harger, Leyton Hoyle, Mayson Hyne, Kayla Kress, Erik Machacek, Alexis Cain, Hudson Ferguson, Elias Jennings, Jaycie Hale, Nicholas Wilson.

3.0-3.49 GPA — Kya Baraby, Allison Davis, Ryen Wagner, Alaina Bailey, Melina Bernadino, Maelee Calvert, Cerenity Moreno-Saunders, Gracy Pierce, Michael Watson, Emelia Wiegman.

10th Grade

3.5-4.0 GPA — Kambree Lee, Evan Martin, Haley Maurer, Cherokee Price-Kessler, Seth Rincon, Alysa Schultz, Sarah Coffie, Alexander Fulton, Karissa Kilgore, Colby O’Toole, Ashton Morgan, Ayden Woods, Kalyleigh Smith, Keyaira Bruehling, Kaya Heath, Savanna Levering, Emma Gonzalez, Elijah Knight, Tristin Ledbetter, Ryland O’Toole.

3.0-3.49 GPA — Brennan Korb, Isaac Solesbee, Seth Marsh, Kenna Levy, Kyler Middleton.

11th Grade

3.5-4.0 GPA — Chase Fouts, Ahalya Ruppert, Adrianna Sulffridge, Olivia Allen, Aquela Hasty, Whitney Hunter, Payton Pierce, Emily Smalley, Kaitlynn Wade, Cheyenne Geyer, Kierra Bennett, Ta’eleese Polamalu, Caleb Cathey, Emily McWhorter, Jean Tristany, Brooklyn Avery.

3.0-3.49 GPA — Carter Thorp, Devin Krussow, Librado Zundel, Taylor McCombs, Chase Mickle, Ciarra Gammelgaard, Skylee Petitt, Sage Baker, Kassidy Roberson, Margaret Smith

12th Grade

3.5-4.0 GPA — Ahmed Bransi, Caleb Jones, Israel Sierra, Jayden Knight, Mason Ramirez, Torrin Richardson, Marisa Schultz, Austyn Jones, Cord Mincher, Emmanuel Hasty, Maleata Polamalu, Logan Prudencio, Ashlin Davis, Alaura Hale, Faith Rademacher, Jenesa Gonzalez, Kamryn Geise.

3.0-3.49 GPA — John Dixon, Chloe Bormuth, Kati Cox, Skyler Gulledge, Lesley Manor, Ryleigh Daniels, Faith Weaver, Ellie Wiegman, Blayke Kelly.

