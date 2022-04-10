Douglas High School first semester honor roll Apr 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas High School first semester honor rollThese are the students who made the first semester honor roll at Douglas High School.Ninth Grade3.5-4.0 GPA — Nathaniel Abernathy, Talea Bates, Kylie Crabtree, Rylie Crabtree, Sialafua Polamalu, Jason Stiles, Malayna Chace, Mallory Harger, Leyton Hoyle, Mayson Hyne, Kayla Kress, Erik Machacek, Alexis Cain, Hudson Ferguson, Elias Jennings, Jaycie Hale, Nicholas Wilson.3.0-3.49 GPA — Kya Baraby, Allison Davis, Ryen Wagner, Alaina Bailey, Melina Bernadino, Maelee Calvert, Cerenity Moreno-Saunders, Gracy Pierce, Michael Watson, Emelia Wiegman.10th Grade3.5-4.0 GPA — Kambree Lee, Evan Martin, Haley Maurer, Cherokee Price-Kessler, Seth Rincon, Alysa Schultz, Sarah Coffie, Alexander Fulton, Karissa Kilgore, Colby O’Toole, Ashton Morgan, Ayden Woods, Kalyleigh Smith, Keyaira Bruehling, Kaya Heath, Savanna Levering, Emma Gonzalez, Elijah Knight, Tristin Ledbetter, Ryland O’Toole. 3.0-3.49 GPA — Brennan Korb, Isaac Solesbee, Seth Marsh, Kenna Levy, Kyler Middleton.11th Grade3.5-4.0 GPA — Chase Fouts, Ahalya Ruppert, Adrianna Sulffridge, Olivia Allen, Aquela Hasty, Whitney Hunter, Payton Pierce, Emily Smalley, Kaitlynn Wade, Cheyenne Geyer, Kierra Bennett, Ta’eleese Polamalu, Caleb Cathey, Emily McWhorter, Jean Tristany, Brooklyn Avery.3.0-3.49 GPA — Carter Thorp, Devin Krussow, Librado Zundel, Taylor McCombs, Chase Mickle, Ciarra Gammelgaard, Skylee Petitt, Sage Baker, Kassidy Roberson, Margaret Smith12th Grade3.5-4.0 GPA — Ahmed Bransi, Caleb Jones, Israel Sierra, Jayden Knight, Mason Ramirez, Torrin Richardson, Marisa Schultz, Austyn Jones, Cord Mincher, Emmanuel Hasty, Maleata Polamalu, Logan Prudencio, Ashlin Davis, Alaura Hale, Faith Rademacher, Jenesa Gonzalez, Kamryn Geise.3.0-3.49 GPA — John Dixon, Chloe Bormuth, Kati Cox, Skyler Gulledge, Lesley Manor, Ryleigh Daniels, Faith Weaver, Ellie Wiegman, Blayke Kelly. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1.25M bail set for Myrtle Creek man in kidnapping, coercion case Roseburg man arrested after alleged 'road rage' incident Death Notices for April 6, 2022 Florence woman killed in early Tuesday I-5 crash Entertainment lineup announced for 2022 Douglas County Fair TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Spring is prime activity time in Oakland Douglas High School first semester honor roll Umpqua Valley Christian School honor roll How to get the best interest rates for your RV purchase Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.