WINSTON — A wall with mosaics on either side that has stood at Douglas High School since the early 1950s will likely have to be preserved through the fundraising efforts of a community group after the school board took no official action during Wednesday’s meeting.
Douglas High School graduates Bruce Ritchie and David Van Dermark spoke to the board during Wednesday’s school board meeting to make sure the murals would be salvaged during the remodel and redesign of the high school.
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller said he also received a number of emails and messages regarding the wall and that it would be good “to find a way to preserve it.”
The school district passed a bond levy in May 2019 for the construction project at the high school, but preliminary budgets showed construction costs went up significantly between the time the levy was passed and the start of the project. According to the minutes of the May meeting, “Salvage of the mosaic wall was deleted from the final draft, due to cost.”
Preserving the wall as part of the bond construction project would cost an estimated $24,000. Ritchie, who is an architect, said he looked at the information and said most of the cost is labor.
As part of a bond project the school district would have to pay prevailing wage. However, making it a separate project with a separate fund would mean that part of the labor could be donated or be done by volunteers. Ritchie estimated the cost to be about $10,000 if done outside of the bond project.
The board did not return the preservation of the mosaic back into the construction budget. Instead, Van Dermark was asked by board member Curt Stookey whether fundraising had started.
“We haven’t started anything yet,” Van Dermark replied, but added that there had been overwhelming support for the project.
The mosaics were created in 1953 by three students from the University of Oregon. There are three mosaics, two on the wall that will have to be removed and another one along the cafeteria wall that will remain where it is.
“In face of what we’re facing right now in this nation, I can not imagine a better time to be having a discussion about salvaging the hope for humanity the two people who designed this in 1953 had,” Van Dermark said.
One mural shows five religious symbols at the top — representing Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism and Confucianism — as well as a smiling sun, a fruit-bearing tree, seven white doves in flight and four different colored figures that Wilson speculated represented the four fundamental races. The quote “The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren,” accompanies the imagery.
On the opposite side of that same wall was a symbol of the world with a white hand shaking a hand of different colors, accompanied by the Thomas Jefferson quote, “Reason and free inquiry are the only effectual agents against error.” To the left of the image are 10 symbols, one of which spells out “peace” in morse code.
While explaining the importance of the mosaic, Van Dermark said he heard people in interracial marriages in the area had received death threats and racist remarks when they first came to Winston.
“This area has been fraught with humanity problems for a long time. I think we’ve come a long way and I certainly am proud of our community,” Van Dermark said. “They faced some adversity of which we weren’t even aware.”
Stookey said, “You have no idea what you’re talking about,” and that those families had been welcomed into the Winston community by the majority.
Van Dermark urged board members to decide where to move the mural. In earlier discussions, and again Wednesday night, the idea of moving the wall closer to the other mosaic was brought up — but not discussed by the board.
Jason Dickover, a teacher at Winston Middle School, presented the school board with materials he had gathered when planning the 50th anniversary, including a program from the opening of Douglas High School, a sketch of the school, and a centennial journal.
Miller said the information, along with other historic documents, would be included in a slideshow near the entrance of the building.
Demolition on the first part of the Douglas High School remodeling project is scheduled to start June 29. The area where the wall is located is not part of this demolition; it will likely be up for about another year in its current location.
