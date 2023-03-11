Douglas High School semester 1 honor roll Sanne Godfrey The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 11, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas High School semester 1 honor rollWINSTON — The following Douglas High School students have been named to Semester 1 Honor Roll12th Grade4.5-4.0 GPA — Payton Pierce, Whitney Hunter, Adrianna Sulffridge, Ta’eleese Polamalu, Allie Cavanaugh, Aquela Hasty, Bella Hester, Emily Smalley, Margaret Smith, Cora Van Allen, Preston Wierichs, Branson Willis.3.99-3.5 GPA — Skylee Pettit, Carter Thorp, Kierra Bennett, Chase Fouts, Devin Krussow, Triston Marcellus, Ahalya Ruppert, Ethan Sumpter, Cierra Gammelgaard, Izabella Gehrke, Emily Mc Whorter, Logan Prudencio, Jean Tristany, Russell Lounsburry, Brooklyn Avery.3.49-3.0 GPA — Caleb Cathey, Sierra Kerr, Ryan Jenkins, Sage Baker, Chase Mickle, Kahikiokanilehua Nielsen, Skyla Rooke, Jessica Tehan.11th Grade4.5-4.0 GPA — Seth Rincon, Haley Maurer, Brooklyn Rondeau, Karissa Killgore, Elijah Knight, Kambree Lee, Savanna Levering, Kathleen Oltman, Colby O’Toole, Cherokee Price-Kessler, Brayden West.3.99-3.5 GPA — Evan Martin, Tyler Dunston, Keyaira Bruehling, Alexander Fulton, Jessica Easterly, Ayden Woods, Tristan Ledbetter. 3.49-3.0 GPA — Cooper Akins, Brennan Korb, Sarah Coffie, Samantha Perron.10th Grade4.28-4.0 GPA — Marcos Castillo Renuncio, Talea Bates, Austin Bodenhamer, Malayna Chace, Kylie Crabtree, Rylie Crabtree, Jaycie Hale, Adam Hobson, Elias Jennings, Kayla Kress, Sialafua Polamalu, Luke Robbins, Nicholas Wilson.3.99-3.5 GPA — Anthony Casagrande, Mallory Harger, Mayson Hyne, Ethan Miller, Dusty Thompson, Mariah Walker, Lilee Winters, Hudson Ferguson, Leyton Hoyle, Ty Hunter, Natalya Nicholson.3.49-3.0 GPA — Alaina Bailey, David Smith, Jason Stiles, Emily Thorp, Ryen Wagner, Gracy Pierce, Maelee Calvert, Kya Baraby, Michael Watson, Zachary Anderson.Ninth Grade4.0 GPA — Bryce Dahlenburg, Cora Graham, Cadence Knebel, Alexa Laborn, Katelyn Tabor, Maddison Walker, William Wattman.3.99-3.5 GPA — Paul Barnes, Niel Kelley, Doris Lowe, Serena Mandera, Gabrielle Nicholson, Sinah Pederson, Weston Schwab, Paige Wheaton, Ollie Boyd, Riley Henderson, Quinton Jess, Addyson Potter, Rogue Schaerer, Levi Dahlenburg, Nathan Jennings, James Randon, Ryder Sawyer, Peyton Wafer.3.49-3.0 GPA — Miguel Barocio, Lucious George, Mikale Quimby, Reese Willis, Dominic Castillo, Spencer Ferguson, Brenna Gunn, Anna Morgan, Kiyzzer Richardson, Haley Brooks, Jacob Stevenson, Isaac Velasquez. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Death Notices for March 8, 2023 Juvenile steals car, drives off with owner on hood Death Notices for March 9, 2023 North Douglas' Gerrard, Cyr selected top players in Skyline League Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cuba 7, Taiwan 1 NCAA Automatic Bids GRAND CANYON 84, SOUTHERN UTAH 66 Grand Canyon 84, S. Utah 66 South Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.