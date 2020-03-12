WINSTON — Emphasizing he was not acting alone, Douglas High School teacher Silia Polamalu called on Winston-Dillard school board members to act on a formal complaint against Principal Brenyl Swanson during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s board meeting.
Polamalu stated he filed a complaint against the principal on Feb. 21, and per district policy, the superintendent would have 10 days to respond. By the time of the board meeting, it had been 13 days since the filing of the complaint. Polamalu has not yet received a response, he said Wednesday.
Polamalu did not address specific complaints before the board, but a letter from the licensed staff at Douglas High School alleges, among other complaints, that Swanson is responsible for instilling a “culture of fear” and a “toxic environment” at the high school.
“The issues raised in my complaint are egregious,” Polamalu said. “I have proceeded with this process because your immediate attention is necessary as the issues I have raised are just a window into unethical and unprofessional behavior, an environment of fear and intimidation that will not be tolerated by the employees in our building.”
As soon as Polamalu started voicing his concern, school board chair Lorna Quimby suggested the topic may have to be discussed in executive session. Public bodies can hold private sessions, called executive sessions, under certain circumstances.
Superintendent Kevin Miller said the district’s legal counsel did not believe this fell under the 10-day guideline, but he expected to have a response to Polamalu by the end of the week.
Swanson could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.
Polamalu, who teaches social studies, said he would like to see immediate action by the school board. The board decided to wait on the response from the superintendent, but also accepted written copies of the complaint distributed by Polamalu.
It is possible for the school board to call an emergency meeting with 24 hours notice.
Board member Brian West thanked Polamalu for standing up and voicing his concerns.
“My whole thing is wanting to see teachers have a voice in this district,” West said. “It takes a lot for you to stand up here, I know that. It’s a very difficult situation, so I commend you on that effort alone and look forward to seeing what information comes forward and whatever resolution may, or may not, come.”
Polamalu said that while he may have been alone at the meeting, he was not alone in his concerns.
On Friday, members of the licensed staff at the high school took a vote of no confidence in Swanson.
The staff members, with help from the teachers’ unions, composed a letter that was sent to Miller on Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with the principal. A copy of that letter was also mailed to the board members, but it was not believed any of them received that letter prior to Wednesday’s board meeting.
“This letter is an expression of our ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Mr. Swanson and his ability to be the educational leader, leader, and principal of our school,” the letter said. “We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily. Throughout his tenure, it has become clear based upon his leadership style, unethical behavior, the working environment culture, and lack of communication and vision this vote was inevitable.”
Swanson was hired by the school district in 2016. Prior to becoming the principal at Douglas High School, he was the superintendent of the Glendale School District.
The letter includes, among others, allegations of only delivering directives without collaboration or mentorship, not taking adequate time to evaluate teachers, not providing useful feedback to the staff, not attending the meetings where he is the district representative, asking staff members to tear up disciplinary referrals on student athletes and creating rules not based on district policy.
“In our opinion, Mr. Swanson has created a culture of fear in the building that starts from the first day a teacher is hired,” the letter said. “The message given to staff is ‘don’t be political; don’t write referrals; keep parents from knocking on my door; don’t give failing grades to freshmen or student athletes.’ Additionally, his actions have created a toxic environment where students are allowed and encouraged to undermine and ignore staff attempts to maintain a positive classroom learning environment through effective classroom management. This environment discourages teachers from reporting student insubordination and disrespect.”
Staff members allege it became common that teachers were asked to withdraw disciplinary referrals, or that they were discounted when submitted.
The letter states that Swanson created an environment where the connection between community, students, families and staff is strained or nonexistent.
“As principal, his behavior and actions set the tone for the entire school, impacting the classroom learning environment as his actions and attitude are seen by all: students, parents, and staff,” the letter said. “For these reasons stated, we the staff of Douglas High School are notifying the District that we voted, and we do not have confidence in Mr. Brenyl Swanson. We hope and believe that you, as the leaders of the District, will make the right decision and chose what is in the best interest of the students, staff, and community of Winston-Dillard School District.”
Miller and Polamalu declined to expand upon the statements they made during the board meeting.
