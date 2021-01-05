Much of Douglas High School is blocked off by safety fences as construction crews work to bring the buildings into the 21st century.
The $20 million construction project of the high school was approved by voters in May 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2022.
"During this holiday week the DHS GO Bond construction progress continued at both the gym and classroom buildings sites," wrote Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller on Friday.
He added that plumbing and electrical installation continued in the gymnasium and the framing in the upper hall was making progress.
"However, the high winds and stormy weather are slowing down the progress of the metal roof installation on the South roof of the classroom building," Miller wrote. "Of course, this is Oregon, so the weather will change again soon, and the crews will be able to get back up on the roof to complete the roofing in short order."
During a break in Monday's stormy weather, Douglas High School Principal Craig Anderson stopped to watch the progress of the upper hall. From the west side of the school, construction noise signaled the progress of the gym.
Anderson didn't check on the construction work at all during the holiday break, and was impressed with the amount of work that was done during the two-week absence.
"I didn’t come out at all over Christmas break," Anderson said. "Then I come back and see how much how they did."
Demolition of the upper hall started on July 7 and a virtual groundbreaking ceremony was held later that month to officially declare the start of the project.
The gymnasium and classroom building are expected to be completed in August, prior to the start of the new school year. Improvements to the parking lot won't be completed until October, unless they get ahead of schedule.
Students returned to school Monday and are on campus Monday through Thursday. As part of their hybrid schedule students spend two days learning on site and two days participating in distance learning, determined by their last name. Students also have the option to participate in comprehensive distance learning.
During a Dec. 9 board meeting, Anderson said the daily attendance at the high school was 327 with an attendance rate of 89.28%.
The mural wall, located near the current entrance, is scheduled to be moved in February through the help of a community organization.
The parking lot improvements and demolition of the lower hall are part of the second phase of the project, which will start when students are no longer on campus.
Anderson said it's fun to see members of the community to drive by and check on the project.
"I can’t wait for the community to get to see it," Anderson said. "They’re the ones who passed it."
