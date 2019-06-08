Hundreds of family members and friends filled Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College to honor 81 graduates at Douglas High School's graduation ceremony Saturday night.
Families came from as far away as California and Washington to see their loved ones walk across the stage, whether they were a first-generation graduate or a third generation Douglas High School graduate.
Steven Shenewerk, a pastor at Winston Community Baptist Church, encouraged Douglas seniors to know their fixed reference point as they entered into the unknown. The senior ensemble sang "Homeward Bound."
Chaundra Wilbur sat on the ground with her phone ready to catch her niece, Brianna Souza, walking the aisle for her graduation ceremony from Douglas High School Saturday night.
Souza is the first on her dad's side of the family, and only the second of her generation on her mom's side of the family to graduate from high school.
Twenty-three family members came from Washington and California to see the occasion.
"She's breaking the cycle. We want her to move onto big things because we know she can," Wilbur said. "We always knew she would do it. She believed she could, so she did."
Souza walked the stage with 80 other students, including Hunter Ledbetter, a third generation Douglas High School graduate. His grandparents, James and Mary Lou Ledbetter, met at Douglas High School in the 50s and have stayed in the area ever since.
"Time has gone by too fast," Mary Lou Ledbetter said. "He's starting a new chapter of his life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.