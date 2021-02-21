Myrtle Creek Head Start volunteers Duke and Nadine DeVaney were named SMART Reading volunteers of the year for Douglas County.
The DeVaney's were selected from a group of nearly 200 local volunteers who are committed to fostering a love of reading and learning local children. They were slected due their dedication, positive attitude and willingness to go the extra mile.
“We are so grateful to Duke and Nadine for the time and talent they bring to SMART Reading,” said Della Harp, SMART Reading douglas area manager, in a press release. “Our work to ensure that all kids in Oregon can realize their full potential through reading simply wouldn’t be possible without our community of volunteers who dedicate time each week to helping kids build the skills and confidence they need to read and succeed. Duke and Nadine are outstanding volunteers who inspire those around them and do so with kindness and the brightest smiles.”
Each local winner will have the opportunity to attend Oregon Reads Aloud, which will be held virtually on Feb. 26, where a statewide winner will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.