SUTHERLIN — Kissing fish, riding jet boats and heating some hot dogs right off the grill.
It was an exciting Thursday for the fifth graders of Eastwood Elementary School, who spent their day on the water as part of the 28th annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Kids' Day.
"It was a lot of fun," Kollin Averett said. "It was kinda boring while watching, but then I reeled in a fish."
Kollin caught one fish during the event but said it was the biggest of all the people in his boat.
Students were fitted with lifejackets provided by North River Boats, which they were able to keep, and Oregon state troopers gave the students a lesson on boating safety before they went out on the water.
Approximately 2,100 rainbow trout were released into Cooper Creek Reservoir, near Sutherlin, while the students stood on the dock. The fish came from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Roaring River Hatchery and from the private hatchery Blue Den Ranch.
Students at Eastwood take part in outdoor learning and have a fish farm on campus called Deer Creek that enhances the steelhead fishery in the Umpqua basin.
Once the fish were released into the reservoir, about 75 students scattered to fill 16 fishing boats with guides.
Fifth grade teacher Camron Pope dared his students to kiss the fish they caught and several students took him up on the offer.
Jaiden Campbell caught several fish and kissed at least three of them.
Emma Chaundere and Madlyn Cravalho were fishing from the same boat when their lines got tangled. As they pulled their lines out of the water it became clear that a fish was caught at the end of their lines, eating both of their baits and was probably the reason the lines got tangled.
Both girls puckered up to kiss the sides of the fish, before releasing it back into the reservoir.
"It's fun," Emma said, adding that it was the first fish she ever caught. She also said its name was Charlie.
Fishing guide Craig Augustynovich of Fins & Feathers Guide Service brought his children along for the event and has been helping out at the event for a number of years.
"I love it," he said. "I've lost track of how many years I've been here, but it's a great event for the kids."
After fishing for about an hour, the students returned to land and lined up on the grass outside the picnic area.
Then the Douglas County Sheriff's Office jet boat, followed by three other speed boats, came around a bend in the reservoir with lights and sirens blaring.
Students were then given the opportunity to board the boats and take a quick tour of the reservoir.
Once students came back, some were drenched in water but all of them had big smiles and there were a few who called it the best day of their life.
Their day at the water ended with a barbecue before students headed back to the school.
Fishing derby events started Wednesday when about 20 high school students worked with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and staff from Rock Creek Hatchery to learn about spawning steelhead and other hatchery responsibilities. Events will continue Friday with a catch-and-release steelhead derby in the morning, which will continue Saturday, and a dinner and auction Friday night.
Throughout its first 27 years the derby, which is sponsored by Douglas Timber Operators and the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce, has contributed more than $1.6 million toward fish habitat restoration projects in the Umpqua Basin.
