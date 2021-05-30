The recent global pandemic has hit the people of Douglas County as hard as in any other place. Many are coping with the consequences of repetitive business closures in similar ways as compared to people across the nation.
The common question for many who are routinely unemployed or underemployed as a result of any business shutdown is, “What should I do now?” Many people are looking for a way out the disruptive business closure cycle and they have found a solution in higher education.
So what does this mean for the county’s soon-to-be high school graduates?
The recent pandemic has created an interesting dynamic that makes it very easy to decide. Recent data from the Oregon Employment Department shows that more than half (54%) of those currently unemployed have a high school diploma or less. Essentially, it means going to college and completing a certificate or a degree puts you ahead of many job competitors.
Making a decision to go to college now can put you on the right side of the divide between the chronically unemployed and those who will successfully come out of most economic struggles stronger than when they started.
Education is changing along with you.
This year’s high school graduates just spent an incredibly challenging, unprecedented year full of changes. Whether they received their education through online, remote, in-person or hybrid teaching and learning methods, the pandemic has shown us all that education will likely never be the same.
As more people become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and the transmission rates remain low, more classroom doors will soon be reopening to physically welcome more students. And when they do, they will be greeted by several new technologies that will be used to expand learning opportunities.
“This last year has proven that our students can persevere during difficult times while constantly learning new concepts,” Missy Olson, the Assistant Vice-President for Enrollment and Student Services at Umpqua Community College, said. “As we look toward the future, UCC will continue to incorporate new technology and virtual classes while also bringing back in-person course options and activities this Fall.”
Many colleges, like UCC, have spent the past year developing plans to blend these new technology with more in-person course options. While many students prefer to learn on campus, there are also students who prefer the continued convenience of learning from home. As a result, UCC is piloting a variety of courses that will allow students to choose which methods they prefer.
“We know that every student learns differently and has various life circumstances impacting his or her schedule,” Olson said. “We hope our various class offerings programs can meet individual needs while supporting our students’ successes.”
As an institution, UCC realizes that now is the time to learn, grow and innovate. The college is supporting students 100%, while adapting to make sure all students have the tools they need to be successful.
If there is anything the pandemic has taught us, it has become more clear that education can be a critical key to economic survival. People who upskill, learn, and grow make themselves more valuable to their current or future employers. This is the time to invest in yourself.
