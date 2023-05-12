(Right) presenter Tracy Maxwell of Americorp discuses acorn woodpeckers as Fullerton IV third grader Sam Pierzna holds out his arm to show the length of a woodpeckers tongue in proportion to its body on Thursday at the nature days event at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Fir Grove third graders Lily Kehoe and Eli Baron look at a salmon life cycle display on Thursday at the nature days event at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Fullerton IV third grader Valentina DeJesus watches volunteer Connie Page as she demonstrates how to use a pair of binoculars on Thursday at the nature days event at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
A salmon life cycle display at the nature days event at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
(Right) presenter Tracy Maxwell of Americorp discuses acorn woodpeckers as Fullerton IV third grader Sam Pierzna holds out his arm to show the length of a woodpeckers tongue in proportion to its body on Thursday at the nature days event at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Fir Grove Elementary third graders (from left) Bee Maxwell, Marley Guthrie and Lily Kehoe look at a salmon life cycle display on Thursday at the nature days event at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
A insect specimens in a box at the nature days event at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Levi Simmons of ODFW prepares a white board for a talk about how fish hatcheries function at the nature days event on Thursday at Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg.
Third grade students from Fir Grove and Fullerton IV elementary schools spent the day at the Eastwood Nature Days event Thursday at Eastwood Elementary.
Students went through a variety of stations to help gain knowledge of the natural world around the Umpqua Valley.
One of the stations included a discussion about local fish hatcheries put on by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, where the students received a hands on, up close look at the life cycle of salmons. Another exhibit was put on by AmeriCorps/Audubon and took place while taking a walk through Eastwood's nature trail. Students were taught how to use binoculars and identify some local birds.
Native American storytelling was held in a small rustic log plank house. It is said to be a sacred experience and powerful for those involved.
There were three more stations for the students to experience during the daylong field trip: Feathers and fur, protective coloration and salmon run.
Eastwood Nature Days runs through Friday and third graders throughout the Roseburg school district will get to experience nature.
Nathan A. Miller is a photographer and the Visual Czar at The News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.