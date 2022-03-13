The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is an initiative of the Douglas County Partners for Student Success (DCPSS) and supports families, educators, youth-serving organizations and community members to provide inspiring, engaging, authentic STEAM learning experiences for youth in Douglas County, preparing them for future careers and a meaningful future. It advocates for an approach to teaching and lifelong learning that emphasizes the natural interconnectedness of all disciplines of learning with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This integrated approach to learning creates problem-solvers, innovators, critical thinkers and collaborative team players, collectively referred to as STEAM Thinking. We are committed to connecting children, families and educators with resources and career-connected learning opportunities to build the skills needed to identify problems and create innovative solutions that lead to personal,social and economic vitality.
One of the signature supports for educators across Douglas County is the opportunity for PreK — college instructors to check out materials supporting quality STEAM education that engages students in hands-on, minds-on learning. Over 220 people are registered to check out over 500 different items throughout the year. Resources are used by local pre-schools, after school programs, libraries, and classroom teachers in both our private and public schools. The items in the library have been recommended by educators so that the materials can be shared with all educators throughout the year instead of each school or teacher having to purchase materials individually.
So why is the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub Resource Lending Library important to the kids in our classrooms and beyond? Sara Carson, Kindergarten teacher at Oakland shares, “The lending library is so important because it gives us great things our students normally wouldn’t have on hand to use, play with, and explore. The last two years it has been especially beneficial because we were provided with enough equipment for each student to use. We would not have been able to provide the same quality of activities and instruction without the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub. She adds, “The Bristle Blocks and the STEAM Parks are the kids’ favorite. It has been fun to watch different things that students have been able to create using these resources.”
Jeremiah Fallin, Director of Technology at the Boys & Girls Club works with club members to build STEAM Thinking skills. He shared that, “The STEAM Lending Library is important to the Club because it increases our access to cool technology (whether that be different types of robots or just more iPads) and activities that we wouldn’t have otherwise. More than once we’ve borrowed something from the Lending Library just to try out and mess with and we liked it so much we got a set of our own. It gives us the ability to try things out that are too expensive to just buy straight up without knowing how they work and also gives us access to things that we can plan on using for programming or summer camps.”
When asked what kids most enjoy, Jeremiah commented, “They enjoy hands-on activities and everything we borrow is something they get to tinker with and figure out. It also gives them the opportunity to try out different tech to figure out what their interests are. A lot of our kids get excited every time we borrow the CoDrones. Right now, we’re borrowing some Spheros and since we’re still cohorting kids in groups I’ve been getting asked a lot by kids when their group is going to get a turn. We also have the opportunity to help our kids practice patience when they ask about a certain item and we tell them they have to wait until it can be checked out.”
The STEAM Team working with elementary students in the Roseburg Schools has made use of many items in the library. One team member, Melissa Plummer, began using the STEAM resources as a fifth grade teacher at Eastwood. She offered, “ As a fifth grade teacher last year and as member of the STEAM Team this year I have greatly valued the STEAM Hub as a place to go for support, ideas and materials to use with our students. Last year my students built solar cars as they learned about the transfer of energy and used engineering practices to make a car that would capture as much sunlight as possible. Cubelets have also been a big hit this year as we are working with them in all fourth and fifth grade classrooms to learn early coding skills. Students have enjoyed learning about how the different components, or cubelet functions, and have explored different ways to arrange them to create robots that perform in different ways.”
The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is very fortunate to have been offered space on the UCC campus to not only store the library items but to also provide professional development for the use of the materials. We also have lesson plans written as starters for using most items in the library. We are very excited to have recently begun what we call “Super STEAM Saturday” on the first Saturday of each month for educators to explore, try out and share ideas for how the materials can best be used in classrooms. . Sessions are themed, but educators can also join us to explore all the items available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.