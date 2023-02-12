Get Your Teach On

The Get Your Teach On conference was enjoyed by Douglas County K-12 educators on Feb. 3 in Roseburg.

 Photo courtesy of Douglas ESD

Douglas County K-12 educators became students for a day. Instead of traveling to a professional learning conference, an exciting opportunity came to town. On the first Friday in February, educators such as teachers, counselors, principals and superintendents gathered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds for a Get Your Teach On mini conference. The national-level conference showed attendees from 12 school districts how to create magic in a classroom.

Heather Villa is the marketing and communications analyst for Douglas Education Service District.

