Levi and Matthew Price were eager to start school Monday.
The brothers walked to school together and talked about their plans for recess, the class period they were both most looking forward to.
Matthew, who is in second grade, said he was going to hang upside down. Levi, a first grader, didn't want to commit to just one activity.
Roseburg Public Schools started on-site learning at all elementary schools Monday, including Fir Grove Elementary School where the Price brothers attend.
For children in kindergarten through third grade, this will be the second time this school year that they attend school in person, but for fourth and fifth graders it was a new experience.
"I would say it was like a typical first day of school like we would have in September," Fir Grove fifth grade teacher Sherri Good said. "It was a lot of learning how to look like students again, simple things such as pushing in chairs and lining up and then with the addition of the new rules for washing hands and sanitizing and social distancing. They learned how to be students and they learned how to be safe."
Holly Farrimond, who teaches third grade at the school, said her students remembered the rules from when they attended school in the fall and that they were able to jump right into learning.
"I have the best class in the school so that is a real advantage," Farrimond said.
Farrimond's class was joined by one new student, who was previously in distance learning but decided to come back to on-site learning.
On Monday morning, the cars and buses lined up to drop off students — causing a bit of a traffic jam on West Harvard Avenue around 8:45 a.m.
School staff helped get students out of the vehicles and safely to the sidewalk, while parents were asked to stay in their vehicle.
"Things have gone really well, kids are super happy to be here," Fir Grove Principal Lisa Dickover said. "We're working through all the bugs that we've got to work through to make sure everything runs really smoothly but everything's going great. It's just a little clunky right now, which is normal for a first day of school in any year and we added COVID and all those other additional things. But kids are doing great and really teachers too, they're so happy to have everybody back."
Buses dropped students off in front of the cafeteria and some students opted to walk to school.
"All the kids were very excited," Farrimond said. "They were all frustrated and tired of Zoom." A sentiment she said she shared with them.
Good had 17 students in her class and during a survey at the end of the day, she said all of them expressed how happy they were to be back in the classroom.
Roseburg Public Schools students in grades 6-12 will return to the classroom next week, the school district announced Monday evening.
By Monday evening the school district announced students in grades 6-12 would be returning to hybrid on-site learning on Feb. 1.
