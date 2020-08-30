Fullerton IV Elementary School student Alice Walker’s shopping cart was rapidly filling up with school clothes Saturday morning at Fred Meyer in Roseburg. It was the first time in her life she’d been shopping just for herself.
“I’m not really used to that,” said Alice, 8, who comes from a big family of five kids.
Her best find so far was a pair of sparkly iridescent rainbow colored sneakers.
“We go the cutest shoes,” said volunteer Sarah Blum, who helped Alice shop. “I mean look at these things. They’re so stinkin’ cute.”
Alice was one of 40 elementary school children who received a back-to-school clothes shopping trip from the Roseburg Elks Lodge on Saturday.
Each child was allowed to pick out $230 worth of clothes.
Organizer Doris Kobernik said this is the event’s 19th year, and it was funded by two grants from Elks National Foundation as well as donations from members and local businesses. Fred Meyer also offered discounts so the dollars would stretch farther, she said.
She said it’s great to let kids pick out whatever they like, even a Batman shirt or princess dress that they like but maybe their parents couldn’t afford.
“It is just heartfelt, heartwarming to know that you’re able to give back to the community and that the kids are able to shop for their own clothes,” she said.
Volunteer Judy Jackson was helping Fullerton IV student Callista Neet, 9, pick out stretch pants and comfortable shirts.
Jackson said she’s done the back-to-school shopping event several times before, and said it’s fantastic.
“I wish we could help more kids,” she said.
Callista is a practical shopper and was most excited about having new pants. She’s been wearing shorts for awhile now and last year’s pants are too small.
“I like it that there’s a lot of sweat pants and pants I’ve never, like, got and pants I’ve grown out of that I haven’t had in a long time,” she said.
Volunteer Lettie Brown was helping Valerie Baune, a Tri City Elementary School student.
“It’s really been a lot of fun and exciting. She is enjoying herself,” Brown said.
“She’s very giddy, super excited,” said Valerie’s grandmother Beth Gipson.
For Valerie, who visited the store wearing a dress and with her hair in a sparkly scrunchie, it was all about being fancy. She picked out clothes with sequins and her favorite find was a pair of dress sandals.
“She didn’t even want to look at tennis shoes. Those were not interesting,” Gipson said.
Valerie said even the Halloween costumes she has at home are fancy, a mermaid and a fairy.
“I had sparkles on my Halloween costume,” she said.
For Gipson, the shopping spree was an surprise blessing. They had not originally been signed up for it.
“I was not expecting it. We were actually going to go get her some shoes because she has a thing for these water socks. I’m like you have got to get rid of these water socks. Then they stopped me, and I just about cried,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.