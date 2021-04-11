Oliver Delamotte won the state competition for the annual Elks Americanism Essay Contest.
Delamotte finished second in the Roseburg Elks Lodge competition, behind Skyla Stokes.
Students at Geneva Academy in Deborah Lanterman’s class and Pamela Warren’s class submitted 300 word essays on “How Can Patriotism be Demonstrated?” as part of the competition.
The Roseburg Elks Lodge announced Stokes took first place in division one, for grades five and six, followed by Delamotte and Kellen Garret. In division two, for grades seven and eight, Darwin Hudson took first place, followed by Faith Warren and Emma Boice.
All six students who placed in the Roseburg competition had their essay evaluated at the Elks Lodge SW District competition and Delamotte, Hudson, Faith Warren and Boice advanced to the state competition.
Faith Warren won division two in the state competition and Boice finished third. Delamotte won his division.
The essays that places at state, along with winning essays submitted by Silverton, Sherwood and Coquille lodges, will be sent to the Elks Grand Lodge for the national essay competition.
State awards will be presented at the Oregon State Elks Association’s Convention in April.
Information about the next Americanism essay, and other contest information, will be released in August at www.elks.org.
It would be nice to be able to read their essays. I suppose anything submitted becomes property of the ELKS, and only the winning essay might be published in August. What a shame.
