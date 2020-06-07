The Elkton High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies took place June 5. Elkton honored graduates with a drive-up graduation ceremony in the high school parking lot. Each graduate invited up to two cars each.
Sadie Olson is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Greg and Lisa Olson of Elkton. Sadie has a 4.05 GPA and was active in her church, FFA, Knowledge Bowl, Battle of the Books, band, Unified Club, volleyball, basketball, and track and field while in high school. Sadie has received all-league honors in both volleyball and basketball. In 2019, she became discus champion at the Class 1A State Track and Field competition. Sadie was also captain of the 2020 NAQT National Championships qualifying team. She has served as Chapter President and District Vice President in FFA for the past two years, earned her state degree, and competed in 11 different career development events at the district, sectional and state levels. Her list of academic awards includes Student of the Month, President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, Outstanding Social Studies Student, Outstanding Honor Social Studies Student, Latin I summa cum laude, Skyline A League Commissioner’s Award, Most Improved Musician and Excellence in Work Ethic for Band Award. She also holds a third degree black belt in taekwondo. Sadie will be attending the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, and majoring in marine environmental science, while earning her commission as an ensign.
Wesley Meador is salutatorian. Wes is the son of Chad Meador and the grandson of Toni Meador. He has a 4.3 GPA and was active in student council, the Virtues Project, Knowledge Bowl and Nerd Club throughout his high school journey. During his four years of high school, Wes earned over 170 volunteer hours and academic awards including The Register-Guard student of the month for April 2018, summa cum laude for Latin I and II, perfect attendance for the 2018-2019 school year and the President’s Award for Educational Excellence in 2018-2019. Wes plans to attend Oregon State University and major in a subject related to marine science.
The 2020 graduates are: Timothy Cole Abraham, Oliver Beattie, Shaylinn Benning, Kiel Briggs, Kieryn Carnes, Bryan Carrigg, Christian Cushman, Micah Cox, Holly Garza, Annaka Fall, Alexis Halstead, Aspyn Luzier, Wesley Meador, Samantha McCall, Sadie Olson, Ashley Robertson, DonLee Robertson, Wyatt Tjoelker, Rylan Twedell.
