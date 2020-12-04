Elkton Grade School honor roll
ELKTON — These are the students who made the first quarter honor roll at Elkton Grade School.
4.0 GPA — Rory Edgar, Jessica Hawkinson, Matthew Rausch, Gabriel Williamson.
3.5-3.99 GPA — Crystal Duke, Gabriella Dunne, Amelia Holloway, Ezekiel Humber, Colton Johnson, Morgan Kostman, Katelynn Kruse, Ruthanna Massa, Levi Rausch, Meah Saddler, Ethan Saladen, Brayden Schmidt, Isaac Yearous.
3.0-3.49 GPA — Allison Abraham, Case Boe, Kaelynn Danielson, David Dunne-Bjornsen, Kayerra Dunne-Bjornsen, Kaylee Erickson, Sean Hastings, Andrew Houx, Wei-Kang Lee, Alisha Shepherd, Loren Smith, Shylena Stanfill, Tanner Swearingen, Austin Wyatt, Natalie Zinda.
