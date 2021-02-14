ELKTON — These students made the honor roll for second quarter at Elkton Grade School.
3.0-3.49 — Allison Abraham, Kaylee Erickson, Devlin Harper, Ezekiel Humber, Colton Johnson, Levi Rausch, Matthew Rausch, Hunter Smith, Shylena Stanfill, Emilie Wilkins-Fullerton.
3.5-3.99 — Case Boe, Gabriella Dunne, Kayerra Dunne-Bjornsen, Sean Hastings, Amelia Holloway, Ruthanna Massa, Beck Reichmuth, Meah Saddler, Ethan Saladen, Brayden Schmidt, Tanner Swearingen, Malakai Wind, Isaac Yearous.
4.0 — Jessica Hawkinson, Morgan Kostman, Katelynn Kruse, Wei-Kang Lee, Loren Smith, Gabriel Williamson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.