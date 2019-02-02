Elkton Grade School second quarter honor roll
The following students have achieved honor roll for the second quarter of the 2018-2019 school year at Elkton Grade School.
4.0 GPA — Katelynn Kruse; Scott Llewellyn; Sean Pakros; Camille Peters; McKenzie Saunders; Taylor Smith; Gabriel Williamson
3.99-3.5 GPA — Cael Boe; Cash Boe; Jasman Brar; Rory Edgar; Kaleb Geyer; Amelia Holloway; Kairon Johnson; Trevyn Luzier; Mikayla Noble; Sierra O’Neal; Abigale Perrone; Meah Saddler; Kylie Ward; Rylee Williamson; Malakai Wind; Gavyn Woody
3.49-3.0 GPA — Allison Abraham; Jayden Bickford; Lila Cassidy; Gabriella Dunne-Bjornsen; Kaylee Erickson; Andrea Falick; Siena Fluitt; Sean Hastings; Sarah Johnson; Kelila Jones; Korabella Lieb; Constance Murray; Matthew Rausch; Nathan Rausch; Nova Shepherd; Tristan Zinda
