Elkton Grade School fourth grade teacher Tyler Ciscell was named to the IXL Learning Elite 100 list for the third year.
IXL Learning is a personalized learning program used by 11 million students and 700,000 educators. The Elite 100 recognizes the top teahers who demonstrate commitment to learning through IXL.
According to a press release, Ciscell uses IXL in various ways to reinforce concepts, identify areas for reteaching, and ultimately personalize instruction for her students no matter where they were learning from. He has been able to more effectively engage students, close achievement gaps, and create confident learners in the process during an unprecedented moment in education.
