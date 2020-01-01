Elkton Charter School used winter break to complete asbestos abatement in the grade school cafeteria and kitchen.
The upgrades are part of the $3 million bond measure which passed in May, and included construction of instructional spaces, a gymnasium and renovating other buildings and improving security throughout the district.
The school board received an architect’s drawing to review during the Nov. 12 meeting and selected a contractor during its Dec. 12 meeting. During the mandatory pre-bid walk-through, 13 contractors participated.
The school district will also start school bus transportation to Cottage Grove. According to the minutes of the Dec. 9 meeting, a shuttle bus will run between Drain and Cottage Grove.
“We have several kids who live out Hwy 38 in Curtain and this wil save them transportation,” the minutes read.
A bus service is also provided to Reedsport, which is approximately the same distance as Cottage Grove.
The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
