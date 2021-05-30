ELKTON — Tayla Swearingen has never shied away from a challenge during her time at Elkton High School.
“I told myself when I was in eighth grade that I was going to live up school spirit and I wasn’t going to miss a beat,” Swearingen said. “I was always going to dress up for spirit week and homecoming week, and I was going to go to every dance that I could, and participate in anything that I could and I did that. I don’t regret anything in my high school experience and I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Swearingen not only was a member of FFA, she also served as student body president for two years and was an athlete who most enjoyed competing in football, softball and wrestling. On June 11, she’ll be graduating from Elkton.
“Tayla brings energy, enthusiasm and commitment to everything she does,” Elkton math teacher Kirsta Martin said. “She does not back down from a challenge and, in fact, thrives in any situation in which she is seen as an underdog. On top of all that, Tayla is hardworking and funny.”
Swearingen knew back in second grade that she wanted to be a football player, but said it took about three years to convince her mother to let her join the team.
Her grandfather and father were both football players at Elkton High School and she wanted to follow in their footsteps.
“There was never a point, during the eight years that I played, where I regretted that decision at all,” Swearingen said. “I think personally that I’m so much stronger for it. It gave me a thick skin and it’s an experience that not every girl gets. I had a team of brothers every single year.”
Swearingen is a fourth generation Elkton High School graduate who has a lot of supportive family in the area. Her parents are Clint Swearingen and Rebecca Whipple, her stepmom is Rachel Swearingen. She has one older sister and two younger siblings.
Just a few games into her senior football season, Swearingen suffered a season-ending injury when she tore her ACL and meniscus. The injury would also prevent her from participating in softball and wrestling this year.
It would’ve been her 14th year playing softball, but the hardest blow was the end to her wrestling season.
Swearingen started wrestling last season, when it was first made available to students at the school, as a way to improve her skills on the football field. She quickly realized how much she loved the sport and the doors it could open for her.
“It changed my life,” she said. “I never would have thought that I would have gotten as far as I did in four months with it. It opened up a lot of opportunities. I got over 20 scholarships from all across the United States.”
Swearingen finished second in the state tournament in 2020, and accepted a wrestling scholarship to Eastern Oregon University where she plans to study agricultural science and communication studies.
She has talked with the coach there and hopes to wrestle next year, after she recovers from knee surgery.
Swearingen said she will focus on her studies and is thinking about becoming an attorney for an agricultural company.
“I have no doubt she’ll bring her focus and drive with her at the college level,” Martin said, adding that she would encourage Swearingen to have fun and grow.
“My wish for her is that she can try some new things without worrying whether she’s going to be good at them or not, and collect new experiences outside her comfort zone,” Martin said.
