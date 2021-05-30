Elkton High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Elkton High School 739 River Road. The commencement ceremony will be closed to the public and will be for ticketed guests only. It will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ElktonCharterschool.
Margaret Byle is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Doug and Cathy Byle. Margaret is active in her church, FFA, Knowledge bowl, Battle of the Books, volleyball, basketball and track and field. Margaret has received all-league honors in both volleyball and basketball and has placed at the state track meet all four years of High School. Her many academic awards include Student of the Month and President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence. Margaret will be studying pre-med at Whitworth University, with the hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon or doctor. She also plans to compete in track and field at Whitworth.
Ashleen Brar is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Harjit Singh and Sarbjit Kaur. Ashleen has participated in Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Knowledge Bowl, Battle of the Books and Unified Club as well as volleyball, basketball and softball. Ashleen has been Associated Student Body Secretary for the past two years and was her freshman class President. Ashleen has maintained perfect attendance all four years of her high school career. Her many academic awards include Student of the Month and The President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence. Ashleen plans to attend the University of Oregon and pursue a psychology or humanitarian degree.
Elkton High School’s 2021 graduating seniors are: Audriah Benning, Ben Bowen, Ashleen Brar, Margaret Byle, Brooke Carter, Jayce Clevenger, Garrett Dunne, Christina Gilford, Owen Irizarry, Colin McCrea, Jacob Moss, Hayden O’Neal, Bailey Peacock, Cooper Peters, Nicolas Rose, Kyah Shepherd, Wyatt Snow, Tayla Swearingen, Clairity Terrell, Trystn Woody and Kassandra Yeaney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.