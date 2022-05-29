Elkton High School will host a graduation commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, in Carl Grimsrud Gymnasium, 739 River Road, Elkton.
Paul Yearous of Ash Valley and Brayden Gritton of Elkton are co-valedictorians.
Paul is the son of Andrew and Juliana Yearous. Paul has participated in FFA and Football and supported his school through many maintenance and fabrication projects. His favorite activities outside of school are hunting and fishing. Paul will be spending the summer working on the family farm and plans to travel to Alaska to explore opportunities.
Brayden Gritton is the son of Christopher and Deborah Gritton. Brayden took many honors classes while attending Innovation High School in Spokane his freshman year prior to moving to Elkton. He also discovered a love of music and film while taking elective classes and has incorporated that into many hobbies and projects. Brayden has served as Junior and Senior Class President, has been named Student of the Month, and has received many class awards for outstanding work. Brayden hopes to incorporate his love of creativity into a future career.
Hannah Kruse of Scottsburg and Olivia Humphries of Ash Valley are co-salutatorians.
Hannah is the daughter of Brian and Mandy Kruse. Hannah plans to attend Corban University to work toward a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Science.
Olivia is the daughter of Joe and Sarah Humphries. Olivia plans to enroll in Oregon State University, majoring in Agricultural Food Business Management, and a double minor in Agricultural Science and Sustainability.
Olivia and Hannah have both participated in FFA, Student Leadership, Knowledge Bowl, Oregon Battle of the Books, volleyball, basketball and softball. Hannah and Olivia both served as co-class-presidents for both their freshman and sophomore years. Both Olivia and Hannah have earned many academic awards including: Student of the Month and the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence.
The 2022 graduates of Elkton High School are: Sophia Armstrong, Lauren Bradshaw, Nathan Falick, Brayden Gritton, Hailee Halstead, Shelby Harper, Hunter Helmer, Jesslyn Humber, Olivia Humphries, Hannah Kruse, Zander Marcell, Dawn Martinez, Natasha Shepherd, Asher Terrell, Jasmine Whiteman, and Paul Yearous.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.