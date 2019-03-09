Elkton High School
The following students are on the Elkton High School honor roll for the first semester of the 2018-2019 school year.
Presidents Honor Roll (4.0):
Ashleen Brar; Margaret Byle; Kieryn Carnes; Brooke Carter; Jayce Clevenger; Olivia Humphries; Hannah Kruse; Samantha McCall; Wes Meador; Spencer Moore; Sadie Olson; Hayden O’Neal; Angelique Perrone; Paul Yearous
Honor Roll (3.5 to 3.99):
Carl Barnthouse; Oliver Beattie; Audriah Benning; Shaylinn Benning; Lance Corvinus; Garrett Dunne; Alexis Halstead; Kaiylee Halstead; Trentyn Halstead; Shelby Harper; Candace Hastings; Hannah Hendrickson; Aspyn Luzier; Zander Marcell; Cooper Peters; Andrew Ray; Ashley Robertson; Aidan Smith; Jaeci Stewart-Allen; Kade Strickland; Tayla Swearingen; Grace Whitley; Jaydn Woody; Kassandra Yeaney
Honorable Mention (3.0 to 3.49):
Sophia Armstrong; Jase Billman; Christian Cushman; Ericka Carlton-Daniels; Atticus Dalton; Holly Garza; Asia Hamilton; Ashley Harper; Austin Luzier; Jacob Moss; Bailey Peacock; Natasha Shepherd; Clairity Terrell; Rylan Twedell; Aaron Van Loon; Thomas Yearous
