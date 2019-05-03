Elkton School District has a bond measure on the May ballot that, if it passes, would help construct instructional spaces and a gymnasium, as well as renovate the building and improve security.
Measure 10-167 asks for an increase in property taxes to help pay a $3 million general obligation bond, which would be an estimated tax rate of 94 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The state would provide a $3 million matching grant if the measure is passed.
Ballots should be received by May 9 and need to be returned no later than 8 p.m. on May 21.
The $6 million would pay for the construction of new classrooms and a gymnasium and remodel the existing building to increase instructional space at the grade school.
Security issues throughout the district would also be addressed and activity space and athletic fields would be relocated if necessary.
The money will also be used to abate asbestos and upgrade heating, ventilation, and air conditioning throughout the district and, if funding allows, the roof of the main building at the high school would be replaced. As funding is available, the Career Technical Education space at the high school would also be enhanced and the district would look to acquire easements and land for these projects.
Site improvements, demolition, furnishing, equipment and bond issuance costs would also come out of the bond money.
Elkton School District Superintendent Andy Boe did not respond to phone calls from The News-Review.
According to the paperwork filed with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office, the school district would establish a citizen oversight committee to ensure proceeds are used as indicated. The bond measure would mature and will not exceed 20 years.
