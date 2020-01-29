Wildish has been selected as the contract manager, general contractor for the construction project at Elkton Grade School, according to a message posted by Superintendent Andy Boe on the school’s website.
Boe noted the school district hopes to have bid packages out to subcontractors by late February so construction can start in May.
“New construction, including the gym and four classrooms, will continue through the winter and conclude in June of 2021,” Boe wrote.
Renovations at the school include upgrading security features, new doors and changing the front office. Additionally, there will be a new kitchen where the stage area currently is, which should be available as a food prep area by September 2020 when students return to school.
“Students may be eating in their rooms throughout the 20-21 school year, as we will still need the old gym space for PE,” Boe wrote as an example of a logistical challenge. “Eventually, it will become the new cafeteria/commons area.”
In preparation for the construction work, asbestos abatement was done during the winter break. New flooring was also installed in the existing cafeteria to be able to transition it into a classroom space.
The school district hoped to remove a heating oil tank and old portables before construction starts.
A steering committee has been established to guide the project and allow input from community members throughout the process.
