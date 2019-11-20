Elkton School District went into lockout Wednesday around 1 p.m. while law enforcement searched for a person of interest in the area.
The lockout lasted a little less than an hour and a half, and there was no direct threat to the school according to Elkton Superintendent Andy Boe.
During a lockout procedure, no one is allowed in or out of the school but instruction continues as normal.
Sutherlin Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office were both in the area and in communication with the school district.
