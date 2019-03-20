The Elmer's Restaurants company has donated $40,000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation to fund seven scholarships for children and spouses of military service men and women killed or disabled during their service.
Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 20,000 educational scholarships since its inception in 2007. The seven scholarships from the Elmer's donation will go to residents of the Northwest.
Elmer's was founded in Portland in 1960 by Walt and Dorothy Elmer and currently operates 29 restaurants in five states. Elmer's Restaurants President and CEO Jerry Scott said the company's donation is "our way of saying thank you to our veterans and their families and honoring their sacrifices made for our freedom."
Folds of Honor founder Major Dan Rooney said the company is "incredibly grateful" for the company's support.
For more information about the scholarship program, or to make a donation, visit FoldsofHonor.org. The deadline to apply for a scholarship through the program is is April 1.
